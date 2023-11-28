Flyers

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Storming Back

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Storming Back

The Flyers last faced the Carolina Hurricanes in the middle of what would become a five-game winning streak earlier this month. Their third meeting between against Carolina comes on Tuesday night as the follow-up to a 1-0 shootout win over the Islanders to snap a two-game losing streak.

Prior to the loss to the Flyers on home ice, the Hurricanes had started to find their footing from a slow start to the season. Since then, they haven’t missed a beat either, winning three of the last four games entering Tuesday.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P
Travis Sanheim 21 2 14 16 Seth Jarvis 20 8 9 17
Travis Konecny 21 11 4 15 Sebastian Aho 17 5 12 17
Joel Farabee 21 8 7 15 Teuvo Teravainen 20 10 5 15
Cam Atkinson 21 8 6 14 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 20 7 7 14
Owen Tippett 21 7 7 14 Martin Necas 20 6 8 14

Flyers Hurricanes Players to Watch

Tyson Foerster was the hero in Saturday’s game with the lone goal in the shootout. While he is still stuck on one goal on the season and has been held without a point for four straight games, the Flyers are hoping the shootout heroics can spark some scoring touch for Foerster.

Seth Jarvis continues to lead the way in points on the season for the Hurricanes. After being held without a point against the Flyers on Nov. 15, Jarvis has recorded seven points in the last four games, including a two-point game on Sunday against Columbus.

Flyers Hurricanes Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 16 saves on 19 shots in a loss to the Rangers in his last start on Friday. He faced the Hurricanes on Nov. 15, making 31 saves on 32 shots in a win.

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Kochetkov made 21 saves on 23 shots in his last start, a win over Columbus on Sunday. He also faced the Flyers on Nov. 15, making 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)

Hurricanes Lines

Hurricanes Scratches: Frederik Andersen (injury), Brendan Lemieux (healthy), Tony DeAngelo (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers announced that Noah Cates will be out for 6-to-8 week with a lower-body injury. Bobby Brink returns to the lineup as a result. No changes are being made to the defense for Tuesday’s game.
  • Hurricanes: No changes are expected to the Hurricanes lineup from Sunday’s game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (10.1% – 29th), Hurricanes (21.6% – 12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (83.6% – 12th), Hurricanes (74.6% – 25th)
  • Recent History vs. Hurricanes
    • Nov. 15, 2023 – Flyers 3, Hurricanes 1 (at CAR)
    • Oct. 30, 2023 – Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
    • Sean Couturier: 41 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 42 GP, 11 G, 14 A, 25 P
    • Travis Konecny: 25 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 P
    • Scott Laughton: 25 GP, 3 G, 9 A, 12 P
    • Carter Hart: 10 GP, 4-5-1, 2.92 GAA, .913 SV%
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-0-0, 6.33 GAA, .833 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ESPN+/Hulu
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #198 – Predictably Unpredictable

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #198 – Predictably Unpredictable

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 26 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Shuts Out Islanders in Shootout Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Shuts Out Islanders in Shootout Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 25 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: The Opposite Direction
Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: The Opposite Direction
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 25 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Rangers Fast Start Dooms Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Rangers Fast Start Dooms Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 24 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: The Black Friday Matinee
Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: The Black Friday Matinee
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 24 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Sorokin, Islanders Snap Flyers Streak
Flyers Postgame Report: Sorokin, Islanders Snap Flyers Streak
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 22 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: Divisional Battles
Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: Divisional Battles
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 22 2023
Go to top button