Flyers vs. Hurricanes Preview: Storming Back

The Flyers last faced the Carolina Hurricanes in the middle of what would become a five-game winning streak earlier this month. Their third meeting between against Carolina comes on Tuesday night as the follow-up to a 1-0 shootout win over the Islanders to snap a two-game losing streak.
Prior to the loss to the Flyers on home ice, the Hurricanes had started to find their footing from a slow start to the season. Since then, they haven’t missed a beat either, winning three of the last four games entering Tuesday.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Tyson Foerster was the hero in Saturday’s game with the lone goal in the shootout. While he is still stuck on one goal on the season and has been held without a point for four straight games, the Flyers are hoping the shootout heroics can spark some scoring touch for Foerster.
Seth Jarvis continues to lead the way in points on the season for the Hurricanes. After being held without a point against the Flyers on Nov. 15, Jarvis has recorded seven points in the last four games, including a two-point game on Sunday against Columbus.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 16 saves on 19 shots in a loss to the Rangers in his last start on Friday. He faced the Hurricanes on Nov. 15, making 31 saves on 32 shots in a win.
Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Kochetkov made 21 saves on 23 shots in his last start, a win over Columbus on Sunday. He also faced the Flyers on Nov. 15, making 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)
Hurricanes Scratches: Frederik Andersen (injury), Brendan Lemieux (healthy), Tony DeAngelo (healthy)