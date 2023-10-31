Flyers Postgame Report: Late Hurricanes Goal Sinks Flyers

After facing two of the Western Conference finalists from this past June in just the last week, the Flyers were on the ice with one of the Eastern Conference finalists from last postseason on Monday night. Just like against Dallas and Vegas, the Flyers certainly held their own throughout the game, managing to keep it competitive throughout.
But just like the results against Dallas and Vegas, this result also did not go their way. The Hurricanes scored a late goal in the third to pick up a 3-2 victory over the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.
The Hurricanes got off to a fast start, opening the scoring just 3:11 into the game. A turnover in the neutral zone allowed for a quick entry and led to a two-on-one. Andrei Svechnikov fed Stefan Noesen with a pass and he was able to slide it through Carter Hart to make it 1-0 with his second of the season.
For most of the period, the Flyers were limited on the attack. At 15:09, they finally were able to get a quality chance and took advantage. Owen Tippett got a clear path to the net and fired a shot that beat Frederik Andersen to tie the game.
With 1:37 to play in the period, the fourth line capped off an impressive shift with the payoff. Garnet Hathaway put home a chance from the side of the net, giving the Flyers the 2-1 lead with his first goal as a Flyer.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-7 Carolina.
The Flyers had three power-play opportunities in the second period, but struggled to generate zone time against Carolina’s aggressive penalty kill. On their only power-play attempt, the Hurricanes got the game tied.
Michael Bunting scored on a one-time off a face-off, making it a 2-2 game with his third of the season at 9:02.
Through two periods, shots were 23-16 Carolina.
The third period featured plenty of back-and-forth chances for both teams. The Flyers had another power-play chance go by the wayside as the game approached the final minutes.
With 3:47 remaining in the third, Carolina took the lead as Teuvo Teravainen scored from the slot for his eighth goal of the season. That was the difference, as the Flyers could not manage the equalizer in the final minutes.
Hart finished with 31 saves on 34 shots in the loss. Andersen made 26 saves on 28 shots in the win.
Noesen and Bunting had a goal and an assist in the win. Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two assists.
The Flyers finish out the four-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.