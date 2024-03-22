Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Gain Valuable Point, Fall to Hurricanes in OT

Through two periods, the Flyers had 16 shots on goal. They ramped it up in the third period, putting 17 on the Carolina Hurricanes net. Only one of those shots found the net, but that was enough to have major implications on the playoff race.

Travis Konecny‘s game-tying goal with 9:44 remaining in the third forced overtime, allowing the Flyers to gain a key point in the standings. But in overtime, Seth Jarvis scored the game-winner on a two-on-one at 1:28 to hand the Flyers a 3-2 loss on Thursday night.

The first period featured plenty of opportunities for both sides. The Flyers had a goal by Owen Tippett called back on an offside challenge by Carolina. The Flyers also had a 5-on-3 for 1:20 in the opening period and hit the post on a chance, but did not score.

For Carolina, a turnover by Sam Ersson allowed Brendan Lemieux to have a chance with a wide open net, but Ersson recovered to make a great glove save. Ersson was also down and out as Martin Necas attempted a wraparound, but Erik Johnson dove across the crease to break up the attempt.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-8 Carolina.

The Hurricanes were able to open the scoring at 3:56 of the second. Off a neutral-zone turnover, Jordan Martinook finished off the rush to make it 1-0 Carolina on his 13th goal of the season.

The Flyers had an immediate response. Just 25 seconds later, Scott Laughton got behind the defense and scored his 12th goal of the season to even things up at one.

Just past the midpoint of regulation, Carolina re-gained the lead off the rush again. Sebastian Aho set up Jalen Chatfield for a one-timer. Chatfield’s eighth goal of the season made it 2-1 Carolina.

Through two periods, shots were 23-15 Carolina.

The Flyers peppered the Carolina net in the third, eventually resulting in the game-tying goal. Konecny was at the side of the net to put home a loose puck for his 28th of the season and make it a 2-2 game.

Through regulation, shots were 33-30 Flyers.

The Flyers never got a shot on goal in the overtime, with their best chance coming as Joel Farabee missed the net. In the seconds that followed, Carolina emerged with a two-on-one and Brent Burns fed Jarvis for the game-winner.

Ersson made 30 saves on 33 shots in the loss. Frederik Andersen made 31 saves on 33 shots in the win.

The Flyers get back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Boston Bruins at 1 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T
Flyers 0 1 1 0 2
Hurricanes 0 2 0 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • No Scoring

2nd Period

  • CAR Jordan Martinook (13) (Martin Necas, Brett Pesce) 3:56
  • PHI Scott Laughton (12) (Joel Farabee, Bobby Brink) 4:21
  • CAR Jalen Chatfield (8) (Sebastian Aho, Dmitry Orlov) 10:43

3rd Period

  • PHI Travis Konecny (28) (Morgan Frost, Owen Tippett) 10:16

Overtime

  • CAR Seth Jarvis (26) (Brent Burns) 1:28

Game Statistics

Flyers Hurricanes
Shots 33 33
Power Play 0/3 0/2
Hits 17 15
Faceoff % 56% 44%
Giveaways 3 4
Takeaways 9 4
Blocked Shots 26 14
Penalty Minutes 4 6
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
