Flyers vs. Blackhawks Preview: Business as Usual

Saturday night’s appearance in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series brought on a familiar result when it comes to outdoor games. The Flyers suffered the 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils to fall to 1-4-1 in the six outdoor games they have played in franchise history.
But after all the fanfare of the Stadium Series came complete, it was just one game on the Flyers potential road to the playoffs. There are still 26 more games remaining that will dictate where the Flyers go from here this season.
As the Flyers return to the ice on Wednesday night to take on the Chicago Blackhawks, the focus is on business as usual, playing to their identity and using this as an opportunity to get back on the right track again.
Game time is at 7:30 p.m.
Owen Tippett appears to be finding his scoring touch again. Tippett has three goals in the last three games and points in four of his last five.
Connor Bedard has just returned to the Chicago lineup from injury within the last week, providing a first look at the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft against the Flyers. Bedard has goals in back-to-back games and six points in the three games since his return.
Sam Ersson is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Ersson allowed five goals on 39 shots in Saturday’s Stadium Series loss to the Devils.
Arvid Soderblom gets the start for the Blackhawks. Soderblom makes just his second start since Jan. 24. He allowed three goals on 26 shots in a loss to the Penguins on Feb. 15 in his last start. Soderblom has lost 11 straight starts. His last win came on Nov. 24 against Toronto, where he stopped 34 of 37 shots. He has allowed three goals or more in 10 of the 11 starts on the personal losing streak.
Flyers Scratches: Tyson Foerster (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Blackhawks Scratches: Andreas Athanasiou (injury), Connor Murphy (injury), Zach Sanford (healthy), Boris Katchouk (healthy), Louis Crevier (healthy)