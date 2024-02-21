Flyers

Flyers vs. Blackhawks Preview: Business as Usual

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Saturday night’s appearance in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series brought on a familiar result when it comes to outdoor games. The Flyers suffered the 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils to fall to 1-4-1 in the six outdoor games they have played in franchise history.

But after all the fanfare of the Stadium Series came complete, it was just one game on the Flyers potential road to the playoffs. There are still 26 more games remaining that will dictate where the Flyers go from here this season.

As the Flyers return to the ice on Wednesday night to take on the Chicago Blackhawks, the focus is on business as usual, playing to their identity and using this as an opportunity to get back on the right track again.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P
Travis Konecny 56 26 27 53 Connor Bedard 42 17 22 39
Joel Farabee 56 17 25 42 Philipp Kurashev 49 9 23 32
Owen Tippett 52 21 14 35 Jason Dickinson 56 17 10 27
Sean Couturier 52 11 22 33 Nick Foligno 49 13 12 25
Travis Sanheim 55 5 25 30 Tyler Johnson 41 11 6 17

Flyers Blackhawks Players to Watch

Owen Tippett appears to be finding his scoring touch again. Tippett has three goals in the last three games and points in four of his last five.

Connor Bedard has just returned to the Chicago lineup from injury within the last week, providing a first look at the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft against the Flyers. Bedard has goals in back-to-back games and six points in the three games since his return.

Flyers Blackhawks Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Ersson allowed five goals on 39 shots in Saturday’s Stadium Series loss to the Devils.

Arvid Soderblom gets the start for the Blackhawks. Soderblom makes just his second start since Jan. 24. He allowed three goals on 26 shots in a loss to the Penguins on Feb. 15 in his last start. Soderblom has lost 11 straight starts. His last win came on Nov. 24 against Toronto, where he stopped 34 of 37 shots. He has allowed three goals or more in 10 of the 11 starts on the personal losing streak.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Tyson Foerster (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy)

Blackhawks Lines

Blackhawks Scratches: Andreas Athanasiou (injury), Connor Murphy (injury), Zach Sanford (healthy), Boris Katchouk (healthy), Louis Crevier (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. No changes are expected to the lineup.
  • Blackhawks: No changes are expected to the Chicago lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.3% – 31st), Blackhawks (13.1% – 32nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.4% – 2nd), Blackhawks (77.5% – 24th)
  • Recent History vs. Blackhawks
    • Apr. 13, 2023: Flyers 5, Blackhawks 4 (F/OT) (at CHI)
    • Jan. 19, 2023: Blackhawks 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blackhawks 
    • Cam Atkinson: 26 GP, 11 G, 13 A, 24 P
    • Travis Konecny: 12 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • Sean Couturier: 14 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Cal Petersen: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 0.92 GAA, .971 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Joel Farabee needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.
    • Morgan Frost needs four points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: TNT
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
