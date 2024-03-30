Flyers vs. Blackhawks Preview: A Fresh Start

It’s been an interesting 36 hours since the Flyers dropped Thursday’s game to the Montreal Canadiens. Suddenly, the team has found goaltending help.
Ivan Fedotov officially joined the Flyers on Friday, being added to the active roster with Felix Sandstrom being sent to the Phantoms, just in time for the final eight games of a playoff push.
That continues on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, as the Flyers play the final game of a busy month of March.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Chicago Blackhawks
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|68
|31
|33
|64
|Connor Bedard
|59
|21
|35
|56
|Owen Tippett
|70
|27
|22
|49
|Philipp Kurashev
|66
|15
|32
|47
|Joel Farabee
|74
|21
|28
|49
|Nick Foligno
|66
|16
|19
|35
|Travis Sanheim
|73
|9
|32
|41
|Jason Dickinson
|73
|20
|13
|33
|Morgan Frost
|63
|12
|28
|40
|Seth Jones
|58
|7
|22
|29
Travis Konecny has picked up points in seven of the last nine games, picking up a late assist against Montreal to keep that run of production going. Konecny has four goals in the last five games and 10 points in the last nine games. He also scored a goal against the Blackhawks on Feb. 21 in the Flyers 3-1 win and has five career goals in 13 games against Chicago.
Connor Bedard plays his first game in Philadelphia, but the rookie has hit a dry spell of late. Bedard has gone five straight games without a goal and has three assists in that time. Since scoring a goal and adding two assists against Carolina on Feb. 19, one game prior to facing the Flyers on Feb. 21, Bedard has just four goals in the last 17 games.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 13 saves on 15 shots in a loss to the Canadiens on Thursday. Ersson has lost three of his last four starts, but did make 21 saves on 22 shots in a win over Chicago on Feb. 21.
Arvid Soderblom gets the start for the Blackhawks. Soderblom’s last start came on March 21, allowing four goals on 25 shots in a loss to Anaheim. Soderblom has just two wins since Nov. 24, both against Arizona at the start of March. Against the Flyers on Feb. 21, Soderblom allowed three goals on 33 shots in a loss.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy)
Blackhawks Scratches: Connor Murphy (injury), Reese Johnson (injury), Colin Blackwell (injury), Nikita Zaitsev (injury)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Nick Seeler returns from injury after missing the last 11 games. Ronnie Attard is expected to come out of the lineup. Noah Cates is also expected back after missing Thursday’s game due to a personal matter and would replace Cam Atkinson, who played Thursday’s in Cates’ place. Olle Lycksell could also come out of the lineup for Denis Gurianov.
- Blackhawks: Nikita Zaitsev missed practice on Friday and is not expected to play. Jarred Tinordi will take his place in the lineup. No other changes are expected.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (13.2% – 32nd), Blackhawks (16.1% – 28th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (83.8% – 3rd), Blackhawks (77.3% – 21st)
- Recent History vs. Blackhawks
- Feb. 21, 2024 – Flyers 3, Blackhawks 1 (at CHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Blackhawks
- Erik Johnson: 50 GP, 8 G, 21 A, 29 P
- Cam Atkinson: 27 GP, 11 G, 13 A, 24 P
- Travis Konecny: 13 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P
- Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.85 GAA, .895 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Sean Couturier needs four points to reach 500 for his career.
- Travis Konecny needs four points to reach 400 for his career.
Where to Watch
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network