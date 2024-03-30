Flyers vs. Blackhawks Preview: A Fresh Start

It’s been an interesting 36 hours since the Flyers dropped Thursday’s game to the Montreal Canadiens. Suddenly, the team has found goaltending help.

Ivan Fedotov officially joined the Flyers on Friday, being added to the active roster with Felix Sandstrom being sent to the Phantoms, just in time for the final eight games of a playoff push.

That continues on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, as the Flyers play the final game of a busy month of March.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Chicago Blackhawks GP G A P Travis Konecny 68 31 33 64 Connor Bedard 59 21 35 56 Owen Tippett 70 27 22 49 Philipp Kurashev 66 15 32 47 Joel Farabee 74 21 28 49 Nick Foligno 66 16 19 35 Travis Sanheim 73 9 32 41 Jason Dickinson 73 20 13 33 Morgan Frost 63 12 28 40 Seth Jones 58 7 22 29

Travis Konecny has picked up points in seven of the last nine games, picking up a late assist against Montreal to keep that run of production going. Konecny has four goals in the last five games and 10 points in the last nine games. He also scored a goal against the Blackhawks on Feb. 21 in the Flyers 3-1 win and has five career goals in 13 games against Chicago.

Connor Bedard plays his first game in Philadelphia, but the rookie has hit a dry spell of late. Bedard has gone five straight games without a goal and has three assists in that time. Since scoring a goal and adding two assists against Carolina on Feb. 19, one game prior to facing the Flyers on Feb. 21, Bedard has just four goals in the last 17 games.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 13 saves on 15 shots in a loss to the Canadiens on Thursday. Ersson has lost three of his last four starts, but did make 21 saves on 22 shots in a win over Chicago on Feb. 21.

Arvid Soderblom gets the start for the Blackhawks. Soderblom’s last start came on March 21, allowing four goals on 25 shots in a loss to Anaheim. Soderblom has just two wins since Nov. 24, both against Arizona at the start of March. Against the Flyers on Feb. 21, Soderblom allowed three goals on 33 shots in a loss.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy)

Blackhawks Scratches: Connor Murphy (injury), Reese Johnson (injury), Colin Blackwell (injury), Nikita Zaitsev (injury)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Nick Seeler returns from injury after missing the last 11 games. Ronnie Attard is expected to come out of the lineup. Noah Cates is also expected back after missing Thursday’s game due to a personal matter and would replace Cam Atkinson , who played Thursday’s in Cates’ place. Olle Lycksell could also come out of the lineup for Denis Gurianov .

returns from injury after missing the last 11 games. is expected to come out of the lineup. is also expected back after missing Thursday’s game due to a personal matter and would replace , who played Thursday’s in Cates’ place. could also come out of the lineup for . Blackhawks: Nikita Zaitsev missed practice on Friday and is not expected to play. Jarred Tinordi will take his place in the lineup. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (13.2% – 32nd), Blackhawks (16.1% – 28th)

Flyers (13.2% – 32nd), Blackhawks (16.1% – 28th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (83.8% – 3rd), Blackhawks (77.3% – 21st)

Flyers (83.8% – 3rd), Blackhawks (77.3% – 21st) Recent History vs. Blackhawks Feb. 21, 2024 – Flyers 3, Blackhawks 1 (at CHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Blackhawks Erik Johnson: 50 GP, 8 G, 21 A, 29 P Cam Atkinson: 27 GP, 11 G, 13 A, 24 P Travis Konecny: 13 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.85 GAA, .895 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs four points to reach 500 for his career. Travis Konecny needs four points to reach 400 for his career.



Where to Watch