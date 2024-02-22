Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny, Flyers Take Care of Business in Chicago

Despite a hefty shot advantage in the first period, it wasn’t the cleanest play the Flyers have had. Several odd-man rushes allowed the Chicago Blackhawks to generate quality scoring chances despite limited possession. The Flyers turned that around quickly with a dominant second period.
Travis Konecny scored the eventual game-winning goal early in the second to pace the period, as the Flyers secured a 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Wednesday night.
The Flyers opened the scoring at 6:18. A Travis Sanheim shot deflected off the stick of Alex Vlasic and in to make it 1-0 on Sanheim’s sixth goal of the season.
Just over a minute later, the Blackhawks tied it up on a transition rush. Colin Blackwell finished off his fourth goal of the season on a two-on-one to even things at one at 7:35.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 16-7 Flyers.
The Flyers regained the lead at 3:15 of the second period. Konecny got the puck on the rush and finished a great individual effort with a shot high over the shoulder of Arvid Soderblom for his 27th goal of the season.
They added another goal at 11:55 of the period. Noah Cates had his shot stopped, but Garnet Hathaway put home the rebound for his sixth goal of the season to make it 3-1.
Through two periods, shots were 30-15 Flyers.
The Flyers only managed three shots in the third period, but Sam Ersson took care of the two-goal lead the rest of the way, stopping all eight shots from Chicago in the final 20 minutes.
Ersson finished the game with 22 saves on 23 shots. Soderblom made 30 saves on 33 shots in the loss.
The Flyers return home for their next game on Saturday afternoon against the New York Rangers at 3 p.m.