Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Struggles Continue in Loss to Blackhawks

Thursday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens may not have been for lack of effort, but certainly lack of execution. That continued on Saturday night against the lowly Chicago Blackhawks.

The Flyers fell behind 2-0 again in the first period and never recovered, suffering a 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers got off to another slow start. At 2:01, the Blackhawks were on the board to open the scoring.

Lukas Reichel did not score on a wraparound, but stayed with the play to collect his own rebound and score to make it 1-0 on his fourth goal of the season.

The Flyers got some chances around a power play at 6:51 of the period, but were not able to find the net. With three minutes to play in the period, the Blackhawks took advantage of a rush.

Philipp Kurashev beat Sam Ersson high to the glove side for his 16th goal of the season, making it a 2-0 game.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-7 Chicago.

The Flyers got on the board just 17 seconds into the second period. Tyson Foerster ripped a shot for his 20th goal of the season to make it 2-1.

The Flyers kept the pressure on for the next several minutes, until a power play at 5:04 slowly allowed the momentum to slip.

With 3:21 to play in the period, the Flyers took their first penalty of the game, and the Chicago power play restored the two-goal lead. Nick Foligno finished off the tic-tac-toe play for his 17th goal of the season to make it 3-1.

Through two periods, shots were 20-18 Flyers.

The Flyers continued to struggle to generate much as the third progressed. Then Chicago put the game away at the 9:09 mark.

Joey Anderson got a breakaway and scored his fourth goal of the season to extend the Chicago lead to three. With 5:27 remaining, Chicago added another off the rush with Mackenzie Entwistle scoring his fifth goal of the season.

Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves on 31 shots in the win. Ersson made 19 saves on 24 shots in the loss.

Anderson, Kurashev, and Reichel each had two points for Chicago.

The Flyers are back on the ice on Monday night to take on the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Blackhawks 2 1 2 5 Flyers 0 1 0 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

CHI Lukas Reichel (4) (Jarred Tinordi, Andreas Athanasiou) 2:01

CHI Philipp Kurashev (16) (Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic) 17:00

2nd Period

PHI Tyson Foerster (20) (Garnet Hathaway, Travis Sanheim) 0:17

CHI Nick Foligno (17) PP (Kurashev, Tyler Johnson) 17:28

3rd Period

CHI Joey Anderson (4) (Unassisted) 9:09

CHI Mackenzie Entwistle (5) (Anderson, Wyatt Kaiser) 14:33

Game Statistics