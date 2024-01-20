Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: Snow Day

As the Flyers enter Saturday on a five-game winning streak, perhaps the only thing that can cool them down at the moment is the freezing temperatures and snowy weather that swept through the Philadelphia area on Friday. The convincing 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night helped the team achieve their second five-game winning streak of the season. They now have wins in six of the last seven games after losing four straight games.
Many of the Flyers opponents have been challenges of late. Dallas was the latest of the Top-10 teams in the NHL to oppose the Orange and Black and the last month has included games against Vancouver and Winnipeg. Now the Colorado Avalanche come into town following a 5-2 loss in Boston on Thursday, their second loss in the last three games after opening the new year with wins in five of six games.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Owen Tippett is on another hot streak. He enters Saturday scoring arguably the goal of the year. After going six games without a goal, Tippett has continued to gain opportunities and is cashing in more frequently. Tippett has goals in five of the last six games, including Thursday’s two-goal game.
Nathan MacKinnon had a 19-game points streak snapped on Dec. 29. He’s since started another with streak with points in 12 straight games. He has five goals in that time. He also has 12 assists since the streak began on Dec. 31
Carter Hart is expected to get the start on Saturday. Hart made 28 saves on 30 shots in his last start, a win over the Blues on Monday. Hart faced the Avalanche on Dec. 9, making 37 saves on 38 shots.
Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Avalanche. Georgiev made 25 saves on 30 shots n the loss to Boston. Georgiev has lost two stars in a row after a personal seven-game win streak in games started.
Flyers Scratches: Bobby Brink (healthy), Nick Deslaurier (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Avalanche Scratches: Bowen Byram (injury), Caleb Jones (healthy)