Flyers

Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: Snow Day

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: Snow Day

As the Flyers enter Saturday on a five-game winning streak, perhaps the only thing that can cool them down at the moment is the freezing temperatures and snowy weather that swept through the Philadelphia area on Friday. The convincing 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night helped the team achieve their second five-game winning streak of the season. They now have wins in six of the last seven games after losing four straight games.

Many of the Flyers opponents have been challenges of late. Dallas was the latest of the Top-10 teams in the NHL to oppose the Orange and Black and the last month has included games against Vancouver and Winnipeg. Now the Colorado Avalanche come into town following a 5-2 loss in Boston on Thursday, their second loss in the last three games after opening the new year with wins in five of six games.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Colorado Avalanche GP G A P
Travis Konecny 45 21 19 40 Nathan MacKinnon 46 24 49 73
Joel Farabee 45 15 20 35 Mikko Rantanen 46 24 34 58
Sean Couturier 41 10 20 30 Cale Makar 41 10 43 53
Owen Tippett 45 18 11 29 Devon Toews 46 8 20 28
Travis Sanheim 44 4 22 26 Jonathan Drouin 44 10 15 25

Flyers Avalanche Players to Watch

Owen Tippett is on another hot streak. He enters Saturday scoring arguably the goal of the year. After going six games without a goal, Tippett has continued to gain opportunities and is cashing in more frequently. Tippett has goals in five of the last six games, including Thursday’s two-goal game.

Nathan MacKinnon had a 19-game points streak snapped on Dec. 29. He’s since started another with streak with points in 12 straight games. He has five goals in that time. He also has 12 assists since the streak began on Dec. 31

Flyers Avalanche Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to get the start on Saturday. Hart made 28 saves on 30 shots in his last start, a win over the Blues on Monday. Hart faced the Avalanche on Dec. 9, making 37 saves on 38 shots.

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Avalanche. Georgiev made 25 saves on 30 shots n the loss to Boston. Georgiev has lost two stars in a row after a personal seven-game win streak in games started.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Bobby Brink (healthy), Nick Deslaurier (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Avalanche Lines

Avalanche Scratches: Bowen Byram (injury), Caleb Jones (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are anticipated to the Flyers lineup.
  • Avalanche: No changes are expected to the Avalanche lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.6% – 32nd), Avalanche (24.9% – 8th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.5% – 2nd), Avalanche (81.3% – 11th)
  • Recent History vs. Avalanche
    • Dec. 9, 2023 – Flyers 5, Avalanche 2 (at COL)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Avalanche
    • Cam Atkinson: 21 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 P
    • Travis Konecny: 10 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 P
    • Sean Couturier: 15 GP, 1 G, 9 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart: 4 GP, 2-2-0, 3.55 GAA, .905 SV%

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NHL Network
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers: Tippett’s Sensational Goal Symbolic of ‘Something Special’ Building

Flyers: Tippett’s Sensational Goal Symbolic of ‘Something Special’ Building

Author image Kevin Durso  •  15h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Tippett’s Highlight-Reel Goal Caps Big Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Tippett’s Highlight-Reel Goal Caps Big Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 18 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Stars Preview: Coming Home Again
Flyers vs. Stars Preview: Coming Home Again
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 18 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Jamie Drysdale and John Tortorella’s History with the Term ‘Rover’
Flyers: Jamie Drysdale and John Tortorella’s History with the Term ‘Rover’
Author image Jeff Quake  •  Jan 18 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Tippett’s Beauty Lifts Flyers to Road Trip Sweep
Flyers Postgame Report: Tippett’s Beauty Lifts Flyers to Road Trip Sweep
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 15 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Blues Preview: Marching In
Flyers vs. Blues Preview: Marching In
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 15 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #203 – Becoming The Villain
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #203 – Becoming The Villain
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 15 2024
Go to top button