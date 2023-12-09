Flyers

Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: Climbing the Mountain

Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: Climbing the Mountain

Despite the 4-1 result on the scoreboard, Flyers head coach John Tortorella wasn’t exactly complementary of his team’s performance in Arizona. It spoke to the team’s identity, which has rapidly taken shape in the first 26 games of the season. It may not always be pretty or efficient, but find a way.

The Flyers have found a way for three straight games on their current winning streak, and have a chance to make it a fourth straight win on Saturday night as the road trip continues. They face the Colorado Avalanche, who have lost four of their last five games.

Game time is 9 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Colorado Avalanche GP G A P
Travis Konecny 26 14 7 21 Nathan MacKinnon 26 10 26 36
Sean Couturier 24 6 12 18 Cale Makar 24 7 27 34
Travis Sanheim 26 2 16 18 Mikko Rantanen 26 12 19 31
Joel Farabee 26 9 7 16 Valeri Nichushkin 24 10 11 21
Owen Tippett 26 8 7 15 Devon Toews 26 4 10 14

Flyers Avalanche Players to Watch

Travis Konecny scored two goals in Thursday’s win to follow up Monday’s home win over Pittsburgh, where he finished with two assists, but easily could have scored multiple goals. After a 13-game stretch where he scored three goals and added one assist, he has three goals and three assists in the last five games.

Nathan MacKinnon enters Saturday’s game as one of the hottest players in the league. He is on a 10-game points streak, with four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in that time. MacKinnon has especially picked things up in the last two games, factoring into all five goals the Avalanche have scored.

Flyers Avalanche Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 25 saves on 26 shots in Thursday’s win against Arizona. In both starts this week, Hart has made 56 saves on 58 shots.

Ivan Prosvetov is expected to get the start for the Avalanche. Prosvetov’s last start was last Saturday against the Ducks, where he made 34 saves on 37 shots in an overtime loss. This is just his third start in the last month.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Ryan Poehling (illness), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)

Avalanche Lines

Avalanche Scratches: Artturi Lehkonen (injury), Caleb Jones (healthy), Fredrik Olofsson (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers will go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Marc Staal comes back into the lineup and Olle Lycksell will be a healthy scratch. Ryan Poehling remains out of the lineup with illness.
  • Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin, who missed the last two games with illness, is expected back in the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.2% – 27th), Avalanche (18.8% – 18th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.9% – 6th), Avalanche (85.1% – 7th)
  • Recent History vs. Avalanche
    • Dec. 13, 2022 – Avalanche 3, Flyers 2 (at COL)
    • Dec. 5, 2022 – Flyers 5, Avalanche 3 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Avalanche
    • Cam Atkinson: 20 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 P
    • Sean Couturier: 14 GP, 1 G, 8 A, 9 P
    • Travis Konecny: 9 GP, 1 G, 7 A, 8 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 10 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 3 GP, 1-2-0, 4.07 GAA, .891 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier plays in his 746th career game tonight, tying him with Joe Watson for sixth all-time in Flyers history.
    • Carter Hart needs one win to reach 93 for his career and tie Wayne Stephenson for fourth all-time in Flyers history.
    • Travis Konecny needs two assists to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
