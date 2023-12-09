Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: Climbing the Mountain

Despite the 4-1 result on the scoreboard, Flyers head coach John Tortorella wasn’t exactly complementary of his team’s performance in Arizona. It spoke to the team’s identity, which has rapidly taken shape in the first 26 games of the season. It may not always be pretty or efficient, but find a way.
The Flyers have found a way for three straight games on their current winning streak, and have a chance to make it a fourth straight win on Saturday night as the road trip continues. They face the Colorado Avalanche, who have lost four of their last five games.
Game time is 9 p.m.
Travis Konecny scored two goals in Thursday’s win to follow up Monday’s home win over Pittsburgh, where he finished with two assists, but easily could have scored multiple goals. After a 13-game stretch where he scored three goals and added one assist, he has three goals and three assists in the last five games.
Nathan MacKinnon enters Saturday’s game as one of the hottest players in the league. He is on a 10-game points streak, with four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in that time. MacKinnon has especially picked things up in the last two games, factoring into all five goals the Avalanche have scored.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 25 saves on 26 shots in Thursday’s win against Arizona. In both starts this week, Hart has made 56 saves on 58 shots.
Ivan Prosvetov is expected to get the start for the Avalanche. Prosvetov’s last start was last Saturday against the Ducks, where he made 34 saves on 37 shots in an overtime loss. This is just his third start in the last month.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Ryan Poehling (illness), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Avalanche Scratches: Artturi Lehkonen (injury), Caleb Jones (healthy), Fredrik Olofsson (healthy)