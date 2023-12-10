Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny, Flyers Win 4th Straight Over Avalanche

If history was to serve the Flyers well, there were plenty of events in the first two periods in Colorado on Saturday night that were in their favor. They scored the first goal, where they had an 11-1-0 record. They also had a lead through two periods, where they had a 10-1-0 record.
Despite that, the Avalanche possess plenty of talent and skill, and were showing it to start the third period. But an opportunity for the Flyers’ offensive catalyst this season helped provide the cushion the team needed. Travis Konecny‘s second goal of the game came on a penalty shot in the third period, helping the Flyers to a 5-2 win over the Avalanche and marking the team’s fourth straight win.
The pace of the Avalanche was on full display from the drop of the puck. The Flyers managed to keep the Avalanche at bay through the first 10 minutes, before the Colorado power play got an opportunity. While they did not score on the man-advantage, they had plenty of scoring chances and carried the play for several minutes after the power play.
With 2:19 remaining in the opening period, the Flyers used a transition rush to strike first. Sean Couturier gained control of a bouncing puck entering the zone and centered for Konecny, giving him a clean lane to the net. Konecny scored his 15th goal of the season to make it 1-0.
As the final minute of the period approached, the speed of Nathan MacKinnon evened the score. MacKinnon entered the zone and went wide on Rasmus Ristolainen, going right around the Flyers defenseman and cutting to the net. MacKinnon’s shot managed to get past Carter Hart for his 11th goal of the season, making it a 1-1 game with 1:01 to play in the period.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 14-12 Colorado.
The Flyers came out in the second generating several scoring chances early in the period. As the midpoint of the period hit, they were able to capitalize on a pair of opportunities.
First, Bobby Brink was able to get the puck ahead on the rush to Owen Tippett. Tippett made a power move to the net and had his initial shot stopped by Ivan Prosvetov, but got the rebound for his ninth goal of the season at 9:01.
Just over two minutes later, a hard-working shift by the same forward line was finished off with a goal by Travis Sanheim, who fired a shot past Prosvetov from the right circle at 11:17.
The two-goal lead was short-lived, as the Avalanche scored at 12:28 off a face-off. A shot by Josh Manson sailed through a screen and beat Hart to make it 3-2.
The Flyers had a power play moments later that created more momentum for the Avalanche, who generated three odd-man rushes in the next three minutes of play. The Flyers survived that, and killed off a late penalty to keep the one-goal lead going to the third.
Through two periods, shots were 28-24 Colorado.
The Avalanche again applied tons of pressure early in the third. The Flyers again weathered the storm, while having a few high-danger chances go by the wayside. At 9:31, they got a glorious chance to add to the lead.
Konecny was taken down on a breakaway and awarded a penalty shot. On the attempt, Prosvetov got a piece of Konecny’s shot with the pad, but it bounced by him and in to make it 4-2 with Konecny’s 16th of the season.
Just 46 seconds later, the Flyers were at it again off the rush. Sanheim powered to the net as the Flyers changed. Prosvetov made the initial save, but Brink was there to get the loose puck and feed a pass to Joel Farabee with an open net for the goal. Farabee’s 10th of the season made it a 5-2 lead.
Hart finished with 37 saves on 39 shots in the win. Prosvetov made 29 saves on 34 shots in the loss.
In addition to Konecny’s two-goal game, Brink, Sanheim, and Tippett each had two points. Manson had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche.
The Flyers complete the three-game road trip on Tuesday night when they take on the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m.