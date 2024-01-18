Flyers vs. Stars Preview: Coming Home Again

The Flyers‘ 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday to cap a three-game road-trip sweep was momentous for another reason. The Flyers have just two sets of three games or more in a row on the road for the remainder of the season. They only have one more road game outside of the Eastern time zone.
On Thursday, the Flyers kick off another four-game homestand and a stretch of eight home games in their next 10 games. They open it up against the Dallas Stars, who have won four of their last five games.
Game time is 7 p.m.
After scoring four goals in three games to open 2024, Travis Konecny has gone five straight games without a goal. He does have four assists in that time. Konecny scored two goals, both shorthanded, against the Stars in October.
Roope Hintz enters the game on a hot streak. After being held without a point for the first three games of January, Hintz has three goals and four assists in the last five games.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 35 saves in a shutout win against the Winnipeg Jets in his last start on Saturday. He made 20 saves on 25 shots against Dallas on Oct. 21, which was his season debut.
Jake Oettinger gets the start for the Stars. Oettinger made 31 saves on 32 shots in a win over the Kings in his last start on Tuesday. This is Oettinger’s third start and fourth appearance since returning from injury on Jan. 12.
Flyers Scratches: Bobby Brink (healthy), Nick Deslaurier (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Stars Scratches: Miro Heiskanen (injury), Ty Dellandrea (healthy)