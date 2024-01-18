Flyers

Flyers vs. Stars Preview: Coming Home Again

The Flyers‘ 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday to cap a three-game road-trip sweep was momentous for another reason. The Flyers have just two sets of three games or more in a row on the road for the remainder of the season. They only have one more road game outside of the Eastern time zone.

On Thursday, the Flyers kick off another four-game homestand and a stretch of eight home games in their next 10 games. They open it up against the Dallas Stars, who have won four of their last five games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Dallas Stars GP G A P
Travis Konecny 44 21 19 40 Jason Robertson 43 15 30 45
Joel Farabee 44 15 19 34 Roope Hintz 41 18 22 40
Sean Couturier 40 10 19 29 Joe Pavelski 43 18 21 39
Owen Tippett 44 16 11 27 Matt Duchene 42 14 25 39
Travis Sanheim 43 4 21 25 Tyler Seguin 43 16 17 33

Flyers Stars Players to Watch

After scoring four goals in three games to open 2024, Travis Konecny has gone five straight games without a goal. He does have four assists in that time. Konecny scored two goals, both shorthanded, against the Stars in October.

Roope Hintz enters the game on a hot streak. After being held without a point for the first three games of January, Hintz has three goals and four assists in the last five games.

Flyers Stars Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 35 saves in a shutout win against the Winnipeg Jets in his last start on Saturday. He made 20 saves on 25 shots against Dallas on Oct. 21, which was his season debut.

Jake Oettinger gets the start for the Stars. Oettinger made 31 saves on 32 shots in a win over the Kings in his last start on Tuesday. This is Oettinger’s third start and fourth appearance since returning from injury on Jan. 12.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Bobby Brink (healthy), Nick Deslaurier (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Stars Lines

Stars Scratches: Miro Heiskanen (injury), Ty Dellandrea (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Both Sean Couturier and Jamie Drysdale did not participate in the morning skate, but could be game-time decisions and still play. Bobby Brink and Nick Deslauriers joined Marc Staal in skating with the extras.
  • Stars: No changes are being made to the Dallas lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.2% – 32nd), Stars (23.3% – 10th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.3% – 2nd), Stars (84.9% – 3rd)
  • Recent History vs. Stars
    • Oct. 21, 2023 – Stars 5, Flyers 4 (F/OT) (at DAL)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Jets
    • Cam Atkinson: 24 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
    • Travis Konecny: 12 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
    • Owen Tippett: 8 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 4 GP, 1-3-0, 2.54 GAA, .915 SV%
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-0-1, 4.82 GAA, .800 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs one assist to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
