Flyers Postgame Report: Tippett’s Highlight-Reel Goal Caps Big Win

Owen Tippett scored the game-winning goal in Monday’s game against St. Louis with a great move around a defender before elevating a backhand. It was arguably the top highlight of the Flyers season.
On Thursday night, Tippett one-upped himself. His second goal of the game was featuring a spin move and rising backhand, capping the scoring in a 5-1 Flyers win over the Dallas Stars at Wells Fargo Center, helping lift the Flyers to a fifth straight win.
Both teams generated scoring chances early, but most of the first period went by without a goal. The Stars were held to just one shot in the period. The Flyers ultimately finished with 14 shots on goal in the first period, but it took until the final minute to solve Jake Oettinger.
The Flyers capitalized off the rush again, as a nice no-look pass by Morgan Frost sent Sean Walker in on a breakaway. Walker scored his fifth goal of the season at 19:00.
After killing off an early penalty to open the second period, the Flyers added to the lead. Tippett fired a shot high over Oettinger for his 17th goal of the season to make it 2-0 at 3:03. Sean Couturier got the only assist on Tippett’s goal, the 300th assist of his career.
The Stars remained stuck on one shot for the first few minutes of the period. On their fourth shot of the game at 12:42 of the middle frame, Tyler Seguin made it a one-goal game again. Matt Duchene poked the puck away from Walker and right to Seguin, who quickly buried the shot to cut the lead to 2-1.
Through two periods, shots were 30-9 Flyers.
The Flyers started the third period with carryover power-play time and made the most of it. Cam Atkinson was able to put home a rebound to extend the lead to two with his 11th goal of the season.
Midway through the period, Scott Laughton was hauled down on a breakaway and was awarded a penalty shot. Laughton beat Oettinger with a series of nice moves to score his fifth goal of the season at 9:16.
To cap the scoring, Tippett followed up his highlight-reel goal on Monday with an even better goal. Tippett entered the zone, spun off a defender, roofed a backhander for his 18th goal of the season to make it 5-1 at 14:30.
Sam Ersson made 14 saves on 15 shots in the win. Oettinger stopped 38 of 43 shots in the loss.
In addition to Tippett’s two goals, Frost had two assists in the win.
The Flyers continue the four-game homestand over the weekend, facing the Colorado Avalanche next on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.