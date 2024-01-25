Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Getting Away

The finale of the Flyers four-game homestand featured some significant news regarding one of their netminders before another competitive game that came up short. A 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning was the team’s third straight loss to close the homestand, and came on the heels of news that Carter Hart was taking an indefinite leave of absence.
With just two games remaining until the All-Star break, the Flyers head on the road for the final time in January. A quick stop against the Detroit Red Wings closes out the season series between the two teams.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Cam Atkinson continued his hot streak with a two-point game against Tampa Bay. That extended his points streak to six games. During that time, Atkinson has five goals and five assists for 10 points.
Dylan Larkin has been riding a points streak of his own. The Detroit captain has a nine-game points streak entering Thursday’s game, with six goals and six assists in that time. Larkin had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s last meeting against the Flyers on Dec. 22.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson allowed four goals on 19 shots to the Lightning in Tuesday’s loss. His last win came in the Flyers’ last victory last Thursday against Dallas.
Alex Lyon gets the start for the Red Wings. Lyon allowed five goals on 32 shots in his last start on Tuesday, taking the loss against Dallas. Despite losing two of his last three starts, Lyon has a 6-2-1 record in January, allowing three goals or fewer in eight straight starts prior to Tuesday.
Flyers Scratches: Owen Tippett (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Red Wings Scratches: Patrick Kane (injury), Ben Chiarot (injury), Ville Husso (injury), Brogan Rafferty (healthy)