Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Getting Away

The finale of the Flyers four-game homestand featured some significant news regarding one of their netminders before another competitive game that came up short. A 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning was the team’s third straight loss to close the homestand, and came on the heels of news that Carter Hart was taking an indefinite leave of absence.

With just two games remaining until the All-Star break, the Flyers head on the road for the final time in January. A quick stop against the Detroit Red Wings closes out the season series between the two teams.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Detroit Red Wings GP G A P
Travis Konecny 48 22 20 42 Dylan Larkin 41 19 24 43
Joel Farabee 48 17 23 40 Alex DeBrincat 47 18 24 42
Sean Couturier 44 10 20 30 Lucas Raymond 47 13 24 37
Owen Tippett 46 18 12 30 Shayne Gostisbehere 46 7 25 32
Cam Atkinson 47 13 15 28 Daniel Sprong 47 12 19 31

Flyers Red Wings Players to Watch

Cam Atkinson continued his hot streak with a two-point game against Tampa Bay. That extended his points streak to six games. During that time, Atkinson has five goals and five assists for 10 points.

Dylan Larkin has been riding a points streak of his own. The Detroit captain has a nine-game points streak entering Thursday’s game, with six goals and six assists in that time. Larkin had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s last meeting against the Flyers on Dec. 22.

Flyers Red Wings Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson allowed four goals on 19 shots to the Lightning in Tuesday’s loss. His last win came in the Flyers’ last victory last Thursday against Dallas.

Alex Lyon gets the start for the Red Wings. Lyon allowed five goals on 32 shots in his last start on Tuesday, taking the loss against Dallas. Despite losing two of his last three starts, Lyon has a 6-2-1 record in January, allowing three goals or fewer in eight straight starts prior to Tuesday.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Owen Tippett (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Red Wings Lines

Red Wings Scratches: Patrick Kane (injury), Ben Chiarot (injury), Ville Husso (injury), Brogan Rafferty (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Jamie Drysdale missed the morning skate, but is expected to play. No other changes are expected.
  • Red Wings: Detroit placed Patrick Kane on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14. Ville Husso was activated from injured reserve and loaned to Grand Rapids for conditioning. The team recalled defenseman Brogan Rafferty from the AHL on Thursday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.8% – 28th), Red Wings (23.0% – 10th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.2% – 2nd), Red Wings (80.3% – 16th)
  • Recent History vs. Red Wings
    • Dec. 22, 2023 – Red Wings 7, Flyers 6 (F/SO) (at DET)
    • Dec. 16, 2023 – Flyers 1, Red Wings 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings 
    • Cam Atkinson: 40 GP, 17 G, 14 A, 31 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 32 GP, 2 G, 19 A, 21 P
    • Sean Couturier: 23 GP, 8 G, 11 A, 19 P
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SV%
    • Cal Petersen: 2 GP, 2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .929 SV%

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
