Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Holiday Spirit

With one week remaining before the NHL’s holiday pause, the Flyers are continuing to silence the doubters with each game. Entering Saturday’s game, the Flyers have points in seven straight games. They have a 5-0-1 record in December. They have a 11-3-2 record in their last 16 games.
The Detroit Red Wings got off a hot start on the season with an early five-game winning streak and had won six of seven games before letting a four-goal lead slip away against the Sharks on Dec. 7. Since then, the Red Wings have lost four of the last five games.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Sean Couturier is already known for his steady defensive play, but the offense has started to pick up with consistency as well. Couturier has two goals and five assists on a six-game points streak entering Thursday’s game.
Shayne Gostisbehere has seen his points total return to its usual form, helping quarterback the Detroit power play and recording 21 points in 28 games this season. He enters on a cold stretch, with three assists in the last nine games, but facing his long-time former team could energize him.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was not the planned starter for Thursday’s game against Washington, but picked up another shootout win, making 27 saves on 30 shots. Ersson has won five of his last six starts.
Alex Lyon gets the start for the Red Wings. Lyon took the loss in his last start against Ottawa, allowing four goals on 25 shots before exiting after the second period. The former Flyers netminder had won four straight starts prior to that, allowing five goals during the four-game streak with a .959 save percentage.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Carter Hart (illness), Egor Zamula (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Red Wings Scratches: Dylan Larkin (injury), David Perron (suspended), James Reimer (healthy), Justin Holl (healthy)