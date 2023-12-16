Flyers

Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Holiday Spirit

With one week remaining before the NHL’s holiday pause, the Flyers are continuing to silence the doubters with each game. Entering Saturday’s game, the Flyers have points in seven straight games. They have a 5-0-1 record in December. They have a 11-3-2 record in their last 16 games.

The Detroit Red Wings got off a hot start on the season with an early five-game winning streak and had won six of seven games before letting a four-goal lead slip away against the Sharks on Dec. 7. Since then, the Red Wings have lost four of the last five games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Detroit Red Wings GP G A P
Travis Konecny 29 16 8 24 Alex DeBrincat 29 13 13 26
Sean Couturier 27 7 14 21 Dylan Larkin 24 11 14 25
Travis Sanheim 29 4 17 21 Lucas Raymond 29 10 14 24
Joel Farabee 29 11 8 19 Shayne Gostisbehere 28 5 16 21
Owen Tippett 29 10 8 18 Daniel Sprong 29 7 12 19

Flyers Red Wings Players to Watch

Sean Couturier is already known for his steady defensive play, but the offense has started to pick up with consistency as well. Couturier has two goals and five assists on a six-game points streak entering Thursday’s game.

Shayne Gostisbehere has seen his points total return to its usual form, helping quarterback the Detroit power play and recording 21 points in 28 games this season. He enters on a cold stretch, with three assists in the last nine games, but facing his long-time former team could energize him.

Flyers Red Wings Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was not the planned starter for Thursday’s game against Washington, but picked up another shootout win, making 27 saves on 30 shots. Ersson has won five of his last six starts.

Alex Lyon gets the start for the Red Wings. Lyon took the loss in his last start against Ottawa, allowing four goals on 25 shots before exiting after the second period. The former Flyers netminder had won four straight starts prior to that, allowing five goals during the four-game streak with a .959 save percentage.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Carter Hart (illness), Egor Zamula (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)

Red Wings Lines

Red Wings Scratches: Dylan Larkin (injury), David Perron (suspended), James Reimer (healthy), Justin Holl (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Carter Hart is expected to back up after missing the last game with illness. Egor Zamula returns to the lineup. Marc Staal is out.
  • Red Wings: The Red Wings did not have a morning skate, but it is expected that both J.T. Compher and Klim Kostin will return to the lineup from injury. Forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Jonathan Berggren were sent down on Friday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (10.9% – 29th), Red Wings (22.3% – 13th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.0% – 5th), Red Wings (78.2% – 21st)
  • Recent History vs. Red Wings
    • March 25, 2023 – Flyers 3, Red Wings 0 (at PHI)
    • March 5, 2023 – Flyers 3, Red Wings 1 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 21, 2023 – Flyers 2, Red Wings 1 (at DET)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings
    • Cam Atkinson: 38 GP, 17 G, 13 A, 30 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 30 GP, 2 G, 18 A, 20 P
    • Sean Couturier: 21 GP, 7 G, 11 A, 18 P
    • Scott Laughton: 16 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs one assist to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
