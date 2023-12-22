Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Naughty or Nice

The Flyers points streak was bound to end at some point, and Thursday night produced the result. The team’s first regulation loss since Nov. 28 came at the hands of the Nashville Predators. It very much fit the mold of games from earlier this season – the Flyers hung around, but ultimately budged first in the late stages of regulation.
For John Tortorella, that was a reminder of how much time things can turn. To the Flyers head coach, the grind is still yet to come beyond the holiday break, and the team’s lack of forechecking in Thursday’s result was a direct reason for the end of the points streak.
With one more game remaining on Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings before the holiday break, the Flyers can end it on a high note and get everything right back on course. While they are essentially guaranteed to be in a playoff spot beyond the holidays, the incredibly tight Metropolitan Division standings already show the fight that is ahead into the 2024 portion of the season.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Owen Tippett had been in a scoring slump, finishing November with no goals and one assist in the final six games. In December, he has four goals so far, including three in the last six games, and has added two assists in that time.
Patrick Kane has taken on a central role with the Red Wings since signing. Injuries have helped increase his playing time, and the veteran forward is very much looking like his old self. Kane has just two goals in eight games this season, but has four assists as well, all coming in the last five games. His last two games have both been multi-point showings.
The Flyers did not have a morning skate, so there is no official announcement on a goalie. Carter Hart was able to back up on Thursday, so signs point to the possibility that he could start this game. The team does also have Cal Petersen up on the active roster just in case. Hart last played on Dec. 9 against Colorado, making 36 saves on 38 shots in a win.
James Reimer gets the start for the Red Wings. Reimer allowed five goals on 41 shots in a loss to Winnipeg in his last start on Wednesday. Reimer has lost each of his last three starts. This will be Reimer’s ninth start of the season.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Egor Zamula (healthy), Rhett Gardner (healthy), Cal Petersen (healthy)
Red Wings Scratches: Ville Husso (injury), Alex Lyon (injury), Klim Kostin (injury), Olli Maatta (healthy), Austin Czarnik (healthy)