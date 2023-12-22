Flyers

Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Naughty or Nice

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Naughty or Nice

The Flyers points streak was bound to end at some point, and Thursday night produced the result. The team’s first regulation loss since Nov. 28 came at the hands of the Nashville Predators. It very much fit the mold of games from earlier this season – the Flyers hung around, but ultimately budged first in the late stages of regulation.

For John Tortorella, that was a reminder of how much time things can turn. To the Flyers head coach, the grind is still yet to come beyond the holiday break, and the team’s lack of forechecking in Thursday’s result was a direct reason for the end of the points streak.

With one more game remaining on Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings before the holiday break, the Flyers can end it on a high note and get everything right back on course. While they are essentially guaranteed to be in a playoff spot beyond the holidays, the incredibly tight Metropolitan Division standings already show the fight that is ahead into the 2024 portion of the season.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Detroit Red Wings GP G A P
Travis Konecny 32 16 10 26 Alex DeBrincat 32 15 13 28
Travis Sanheim 31 4 18 22 Dylan Larkin 26 11 16 27
Sean Couturier 30 8 14 22 Lucas Raymond 32 10 14 24
Joel Farabee 32 11 9 20 Shayne Gostisbehere 31 5 18 22
Owen Tippett 32 11 9 20 Daniel Sprong 32 7 12 19

Flyers Red Wings Players to Watch

Owen Tippett had been in a scoring slump, finishing November with no goals and one assist in the final six games. In December, he has four goals so far, including three in the last six games, and has added two assists in that time.

Patrick Kane has taken on a central role with the Red Wings since signing. Injuries have helped increase his playing time, and the veteran forward is very much looking like his old self. Kane has just two goals in eight games this season, but has four assists as well, all coming in the last five games. His last two games have both been multi-point showings.

Flyers Red Wings Goalie Matchup

The Flyers did not have a morning skate, so there is no official announcement on a goalie. Carter Hart was able to back up on Thursday, so signs point to the possibility that he could start this game. The team does also have Cal Petersen up on the active roster just in case. Hart last played on Dec. 9 against Colorado, making 36 saves on 38 shots in a win.

James Reimer gets the start for the Red Wings. Reimer allowed five goals on 41 shots in a loss to Winnipeg in his last start on Wednesday. Reimer has lost each of his last three starts. This will be Reimer’s ninth start of the season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Egor Zamula (healthy), Rhett Gardner (healthy), Cal Petersen (healthy)

Red Wings Lines

Red Wings Scratches: Ville Husso (injury), Alex Lyon (injury), Klim Kostin (injury), Olli Maatta (healthy), Austin Czarnik (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: With no morning skate, any changes to the Flyers lineup will be known closer to game time.
  • Red Wings: David Perron returns to the lineup from a six-game suspension. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (10.8% – 31st), Red Wings (21.8% – 14th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.3% – 4th), Red Wings (78.4% – 20th)
  • Recent History vs. Red Wings
    • Dec. 16, 2023 – Flyers 1, Red Wings 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings
    • Cam Atkinson: 39 GP, 17 G, 13 A, 30 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 31 GP, 2 G, 18 A, 20 P
    • Sean Couturier: 22 GP, 7 G, 11 A, 18 P
    • Scott Laughton: 17 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 P
    • Carter Hart: 10 GP, 7-3-0, 2.31 GAA, .924 SV%
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SV%
    • Cal Petersen: 2 GP, 2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .929 SV%

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Predators Snap Flyers Points Streak at 9

Flyers Postgame Report: Predators Snap Flyers Points Streak at 9

Author image Kevin Durso  •  17h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Double Digits
Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Double Digits
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 21 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Tippett’s OT Winner Extends Points Streak to 9
Flyers Postgame Report: Tippett’s OT Winner Extends Points Streak to 9
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 19 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Devils Preview: A Break from the Metro
Flyers vs. Devils Preview: A Break from the Metro
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 19 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #201 – What They Are
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #201 – What They Are
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 18 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Shuts Out Red Wings
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Shuts Out Red Wings
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 16 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Holiday Spirit
Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Holiday Spirit
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 16 2023
Go to top button