Flyers Postgame Report: Lyon, Red Wings Hand Flyers 4th Straight Loss

After a scoreless first period, the Flyers were almost immediately greeted by a goal allowed to fall behind on the scoreboard again. The deficit widened to three by the middle of the second period, marking the third time in the last four games that the Flyers had faced a three-goal deficit.
Even in losses, the Flyers have typically battled back and shown signs of life. Not on this night. Alex Lyon held down the fort, and the Flyers were handed their fourth straight loss, 3-0, to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.
The two teams combined for 12 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, while each team had 10 blocked shots apiece. Both teams managed some sustained offensive zone pressure, but were unable to get much on net.
Shots were 8-4 Flyers after the first period.
The Red Wings wasted no time getting on the board in the second. Just 1:37 into the period, Dylan Larkin put home a rebound for his 20th goal of the season, extending his points streak to 10 games.
Detroit added on with two more quick goals as the game neared the midpoint. First, at 7:15, a distance shot by Mo Seider deflected off the stick of Morgan Frost and beat Sam Ersson to make it 2-0. Then, with the Flyers on a power play, the Red Wings extended the lead to three with a shorthanded goal off sloppy play behind the net. Andrew Copp fired the shot on goal that clipped Egor Zamula and went in to make it a 3-0 game.
Through two periods, shots were 19-12 Flyers.
The Flyers have usually been on their toes, even when trailing, and finding ways to at least start a rally and make things interesting. The Red Wings completed stifled anything the Flyers could generate in the final 20 minutes, easily sealing the result.
Lyon finished off the shutout win with 29 saves. Ersson made 14 saves on 17 shots in the loss.
Lucas Raymond finished with two assists for Detroit.
The Flyers finish up play before the All-Star break on Saturday afternoon, facing the Boston Bruins at 12:30 p.m.