Flyers vs. Panthers Preview: Back from Break

The Flyers entered the All-Star break looking like a team that desperately needed one. A 6-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins capped off five straight losses.

As the Flyers make their post-break return, there is plenty at stake over the next few weeks. There are 32 games remaining in the regular season. The trade deadline is looming just over a month away. And yet, the playoffs remain in sight as well for a team that certainly didn’t carry high expectations entering the 2023-24 season.

The Flyers look to start post-break play by getting back into the win column. To do that, they will need to defeat a challenging Florida Panthers team that has risen to become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Florida Panthers GP G A P
Travis Konecny 50 22 20 42 Sam Reinhart 49 37 25 62
Joel Farabee 50 17 23 40 Matthew Tkachuk 49 16 35 51
Sean Couturier 46 10 21 31 Carter Verhaeghe 49 24 26 50
Owen Tippett 46 18 12 30 Aleksander Barkov 43 11 37 48
Cam Atkinson 49 13 15 28 Evan Rodrigues 49 8 21 29

Flyers Panthers Players to Watch

Owen Tippett was riding a hot streak before going down with an injury and leaving early on Saturday, Jan. 20. After sitting out the last four games before the break, Tippett is set to return and hopefully pick up where he left off.

Sam Reinhart has been on a tear all season, and that continued before his appearance in the All-Star Game. Prior to the break, Reinhart had a four-game goal scoring streak. Reinhart also has 13 goals and 19 points in 28 career games against the Flyers.

Flyers Panthers Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson exited after the first period of his last start against Boston, allowing four goals on 14 shots. It marked the third straight game Ersson had faced fewer than 20 shots but allowed three or more goals. Ersson took the loss in each of the last four games for the Flyers.

Anthony Stolarz gets the start for the Panthers. Stolarz got the start in Florida’s last game on Jan. 27, making 21 saves on 23 shots in a win over the Islanders.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Olle Lycksell (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Panthers Lines

Panthers Scratches: William Lockwood (injury), Josh Mahura (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Owen Tippett is set to return to the lineup. The Flyers will likely go back to the 11 forward, seven defensemen lineup as a result. Expect Olle Lycksell and Nick Deslauriers to be the scratches at forward.
  • Panthers: Nick Cousins returns to the lineup after missing 12 games with a concussion. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.3% – 30th), Panthers (23.8% – 10th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.9% – 2nd), Panthers (82.7% – 8th)
  • Recent History vs. Panthers
    • March 21, 2023 – Flyers 6, Panthers 3 (at PHI)
    • Oct. 27, 2023 – Flyers 4, Panthers 3 (at PHI)
    • Oct. 19, 2023 – Panthers 4, Flyers 3 (at FLA)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Panthers 
    • Cam Atkinson: 30 GP, 11 G, 10 A, 21 P
    • Travis Konecny: 16 GP, 3 G, 9 A, 12 P
    • Sean Couturier: 29 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
