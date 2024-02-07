Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Cates, Ersson Help Flyers Snap Losing Streak

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers Postgame Report: Cates, Ersson Help Flyers Snap Losing Streak

The Flyers return from break was starting with more of the same from the five-game losing streak that preceded it. Through the first 10 minutes of the period, the Flyers were heavily out-shot and trailed 1-0.

But in the final two periods, the Flyers appeared to regain their identity. A goal off the rush tied the game. They capitalized off a turnover to take the lead. And they leaned into tight defensive play, blocking shots, and strong goaltending to finish it off.

The five-game losing streak is over, thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

The Panthers dominated the game at the start, opening up a 9-3 lead in shots. The ninth shot came on the game’s first power play, and resulted in the game’s first goal.

Carter Verhaeghe stepped up and released a quick shot that beat Sam Ersson to the short side, making it a 1-0 game on his 25th of the season at 9:22.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-5 Florida.

The Flyers had a much better second period, erasing that gap in shots with an 8-3 advantage through the first half of the period. Finally, at 13:33, the Flyers were able to get the payoff and even things up on the scoreboard.

Travis Konecny got behind the defense thanks to a slick saucer pass from Joel Farabee and beat Anthony Stolarz for his 23rd goal of the season to make it 1-1.

Through two periods, shots were 18-17 Florida.

Just 2:37 into the third period, the Flyers grabbed the lead. Noah Cates took a turnover and made his way to the slot, staying with the puck to put home his second goal of the season and make it 2-1.

The Flyers held off the Panthers in the final 10 minutes of the third, killing off a penalty and maintaining the one-goal margin through nearly three minutes of time with the extra-attacker.

Ersson finished with 20 saves on 21 shots in the win. Stolarz made 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss.

The Flyers now return home to start a three-game homestand on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Flyers 0 1 1 2
Panthers 1 0 0 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • FLA Carter Verhaeghe (25) PP (Unassisted) 9:22

2nd Period

  • PHI Travis Konecny (23) (Joel Farabee, Sean Walker) 13:33

3rd Period

  • PHI Noah Cates (2) (Unassisted) 2:37

Game Statistics

Flyers Panthers
Shots 25 21
Power Play 0/1 1/2
Hits 23 16
Faceoff % 58% 42%
Giveaways 9 15
Takeaways 2 5
Blocked Shots 22 10
Penalty Minutes 6 4
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
