Flyers Postgame Report: Cates, Ersson Help Flyers Snap Losing Streak

The Flyers return from break was starting with more of the same from the five-game losing streak that preceded it. Through the first 10 minutes of the period, the Flyers were heavily out-shot and trailed 1-0.
But in the final two periods, the Flyers appeared to regain their identity. A goal off the rush tied the game. They capitalized off a turnover to take the lead. And they leaned into tight defensive play, blocking shots, and strong goaltending to finish it off.
The five-game losing streak is over, thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
The Panthers dominated the game at the start, opening up a 9-3 lead in shots. The ninth shot came on the game’s first power play, and resulted in the game’s first goal.
Carter Verhaeghe stepped up and released a quick shot that beat Sam Ersson to the short side, making it a 1-0 game on his 25th of the season at 9:22.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-5 Florida.
The Flyers had a much better second period, erasing that gap in shots with an 8-3 advantage through the first half of the period. Finally, at 13:33, the Flyers were able to get the payoff and even things up on the scoreboard.
Travis Konecny got behind the defense thanks to a slick saucer pass from Joel Farabee and beat Anthony Stolarz for his 23rd goal of the season to make it 1-1.
Through two periods, shots were 18-17 Florida.
Just 2:37 into the third period, the Flyers grabbed the lead. Noah Cates took a turnover and made his way to the slot, staying with the puck to put home his second goal of the season and make it 2-1.
The Flyers held off the Panthers in the final 10 minutes of the third, killing off a penalty and maintaining the one-goal margin through nearly three minutes of time with the extra-attacker.
Ersson finished with 20 saves on 21 shots in the win. Stolarz made 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss.
The Flyers now return home to start a three-game homestand on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.