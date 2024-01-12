Flyers vs. Wild Preview: On the Road Again

After four games on home ice, the Flyers go back on the road again. While this trip is not nearly the same amount of days away from home, there will be plenty of game action, with three games in four days.
It starts on Friday night, as the Flyers take on the Minnesota Wild. It’s been a struggle of late for Minnesota, with losses in four of five games in January and in six of their last seven games.
Game time is 8 p.m.
Owen Tippett has started on a scoring streak with goals in back-to-back games after going six games without a goal. Over the last four games, Tippett has 19 shots on goal.
Matt Boldy has been a key part of the Minnesota offensive this season. He had a three-point game in the team’s only win of 2024 against Columbus last Saturday, and most recently picked up a goal and an assist on Wednesday in a loss to Dallas.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 35 saves on 39 shots in a loss to the Penguins on Monday. Hart has also faced Minnesota already this season, making 26 saves on 28 shots in a win on Oct. 26.
Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start for the Wild. Fleury has been getting the bulk of the starts with Filip Gustavsson out with injury. He made 16 saves on 20 shots in his last start against Dallas on Monday. Fleury has lost four of his last five starts since returning from the holiday break.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Bobby Brink (healthy)
Wild Scratches: Filip Gustavsson (injury), Kirill Kaprizov (injury), Vinni Lettieri (injury), Jared Spurgeon (injury), Daemon Hunt (healthy), Nic Petan (healthy)