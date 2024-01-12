Flyers

Flyers vs. Wild Preview: On the Road Again

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: On the Road Again

After four games on home ice, the Flyers go back on the road again. While this trip is not nearly the same amount of days away from home, there will be plenty of game action, with three games in four days.

It starts on Friday night, as the Flyers take on the Minnesota Wild. It’s been a struggle of late for Minnesota, with losses in four of five games in January and in six of their last seven games.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Minnesota Wild GP G A P
Travis Konecny 41 21 16 37 Kirill Kaprizov 34 13 21 34
Joel Farabee 41 12 18 30 Mats Zuccarello 31 6 24 30
Sean Couturier 39 10 18 28 Joel Eriksson Ek 40 15 12 27
Travis Sanheim 40 4 21 25 Matt Boldy 33 14 12 26
Owen Tippett 41 14 10 24 Marco Rossi 40 12 12 24

Flyers Wild Players to Watch

Owen Tippett has started on a scoring streak with goals in back-to-back games after going six games without a goal. Over the last four games, Tippett has 19 shots on goal.

Matt Boldy has been a key part of the Minnesota offensive this season. He had a three-point game in the team’s only win of 2024 against Columbus last Saturday, and most recently picked up a goal and an assist on Wednesday in a loss to Dallas.

Flyers Wild Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 35 saves on 39 shots in a loss to the Penguins on Monday. Hart has also faced Minnesota already this season, making 26 saves on 28 shots in a win on Oct. 26.

Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start for the Wild. Fleury has been getting the bulk of the starts with Filip Gustavsson out with injury. He made 16 saves on 20 shots in his last start against Dallas on Monday. Fleury has lost four of his last five starts since returning from the holiday break.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Bobby Brink (healthy)

Wild Lines

Wild Scratches: Filip Gustavsson (injury), Kirill Kaprizov (injury), Vinni Lettieri (injury), Jared Spurgeon (injury), Daemon Hunt (healthy), Nic Petan (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Bobby Brink comes out of the lineup and Nick Deslauriers returns. No other changes are expected.
  • Wild: While both Filip Gustavsson and Kirill Kaprizov appear to be nearing a return, they will not be available for Friday’s game. No changes are expected to the Minnesota lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (11.4% – 31st), Wild (18.7% – 21st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.3% – 2nd), Wild (72.8% – 28th)
  • Recent History vs. Wild
    • Oct. 26, 2023 – Flyers 6, Wild 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Wild
    • Cam Atkinson: 17 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
    • Sean Couturier: 15 GP, 6 G, 3 A, 9 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 10 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 6 GP, 3-2-1, 3.47 GAA, .882 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs two assists to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers: In Aftermath of Gauthier Trade, Center Prospect Depth is Thin

Flyers: In Aftermath of Gauthier Trade, Center Prospect Depth is Thin

Author image Jeff Quake  •  4h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Seals Deal for Flyers in Shootout
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Seals Deal for Flyers in Shootout
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 10 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Making the Cut
Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Making the Cut
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 10 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Breaking Down the Cutter Gauthier Trade and a Wild Monday Night
Flyers: Breaking Down the Cutter Gauthier Trade and a Wild Monday Night
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 9 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Penguins Speed Past Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Penguins Speed Past Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 8 2024
Flyers
BREAKING: Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier to Ducks for Jamie Drysdale, Draft Pick
BREAKING: Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier to Ducks for Jamie Drysdale, Draft Pick
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 8 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Penguins Preview: Back to December
Flyers vs. Penguins Preview: Back to December
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 8 2024
Go to top button