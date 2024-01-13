Flyers Postgame Report: Farabee Nets OT Winner Over Wild

At the 4:38 mark of the third period, the Flyers were facing an uphill climb to start the road trip. They had just allowed a goal to fall behind 3-1 and would need a rally to maintain their position in the standings.
Resilience has been a key characteristic of the Flyers all season, and it showed again on Friday night. The Flyers erased the two-goal deficit and claimed a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild in overtime on Joel Farabee‘s second goal of the game.
The Flyers had some good energy on the first few shifts of the game, but a Minnesota power play got the Flyers back on their heels for most of the remainder of the first period. Carter Hart helped keep the game scoreless through the opening period.
Through 20 minutes, Minnesota had an 11-10 lead in shots.
Just 51 seconds into the second period, the Wild got on the board first. Marcus Foligno used his hand to move the puck ahead, hopping the stick of Cam York and send the Wild on a two-on-one. Marcus Johansson finished it off for the goal, his sixth of the season.
The Flyers had a quick answer at 3:37. A nice passing play was completed by Farabee for his 13th goal of the season from Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier.
Both teams generated scoring chances for the rest of the period, but could not score further. Through two periods, shots were 22-18 Flyers.
The Wild started the third off by getting the lead back. Ryan Hartman managed to sneak a shot from an angle past Hart at 1:48 to make it 2-1.
Just 2:50 later, trouble on an offensive-zone entry allowed the Wild to charge back and strike again. Matt Boldy finished off a one-timer for his 15th goal of the season to make it 3-1.
The Flyers had an answer at 9:31. Creating a two-on-one of their own, Tyson Foerster finished off a feed from Scott Laughton for his sixth goal of the season and first goal in 17 games.
Just 1:25 later, the Flyers tied the game during a delayed penalty call, as Owen Tippett fired a shot from the left circle for his 15th goal of the season.
That set the stage for yet another game beyond regulation. But just 1:37 into the overtime, Cam Atkinson drove the net and drew a penalty. On the ensuing power play, the Flyers gave up a shorthanded breakaway to Joel Eriksson Ek, but Jamie Drysdale was able to correct his mistake on the backcheck and break up the play. Seconds later, Egor Zamula put a shot on net that was deflected by Farabee.
Hart made 26 saves on 29 shots in the win. Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves on 35 shots in the loss.
Farabee, Tippett, and Konecny each had two points in the win. Hartman had a goal and an assist for the Wild.
The Flyers continue the road trip on Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.