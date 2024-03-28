Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Looking North

After completing the gauntlet of seven straight and nine of 10 games against playoff teams, the Flyers have emerged on the other side still in a playoff spot. Barely.

Just one point separates the Flyers and Washington Capitals for third in the Metro. Three points separate the Flyers and Detroit Red Wings for the final playoff spot. Detroit has one game in hand on the Flyers. Washington has two. So the race has certainly heated up.

But now the Flyers get some relief on the schedule. Seven of the nine remaining games are against non-playoff teams, with the one exception being the season finale against the Capitals. That stretch begins on Thursday night, as the Flyers face off against the Montreal Canadiens.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Montreal Canadiens GP G A P Travis Konecny 67 31 32 63 Nick Suzuki 71 29 38 67 Joel Farabee 73 21 28 49 Cole Caufield 71 20 35 55 Owen Tippett 69 26 22 48 Mike Matheson 71 10 38 48 Travis Sanheim 72 9 32 41 Juraj Slafkovsky 71 15 25 40 Morgan Frost 62 12 28 40 Alex Newhook 44 12 13 25

Owen Tippett scored another big goal against the Rangers to tie the game, getting back onto the scoresheet after his six-game points streak was snapped. Including the six-game streak, Tippett has four goals and 10 points in the last seven games.

Nick Suzuki has broken out of a bit of a scoring slump. After going three straight games without a point, he has six in the last six games, including two goals and an assist in the last two games.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 21 saves on 27 shots in an overtime loss against the Rangers on Tuesday. He has allowed three goals or more in five of his last seven starts. Ersson got the win in a shootout against Montreal on Jan. 10, making 17 saves on 19 shots.

Cayden Primeau is expected to get the start for the Canadiens. Primeau made 36 saves on 37 shots in a win over Seattle on Sunday. He made 37 saves on 39 shots in a shootout loss to the Flyers on Jan. 10.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Canadiens Scratches: Joshua Roy (injury), Tanner Pearson (healthy), Johnathan Kovacevic (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: GM Danny Briere updated the media prior to the game and said Nick Seeler is expected to return soon, possibly this weekend. No changes are expected to the lineup.

GM updated the media prior to the game and said is expected to return soon, possibly this weekend. No changes are expected to the lineup. Canadiens: No changes are expected to the Montreal lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (13.4% – 32nd), Canadiens (17.5% – 25th)

Flyers (13.4% – 32nd), Canadiens (17.5% – 25th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (84.1% – 3rd), Canadiens (76.5% – 23rd)

Flyers (84.1% – 3rd), Canadiens (76.5% – 23rd) Recent History vs. Canadiens Jan. 10, 2024 – Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens Sean Couturier: 29 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 P Cam Atkinson: 24 GP, 7 G, 6 A, 13 P Travis Konecny: 15 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.85 GAA, .895 SV% Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .931 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs four points to reach 500 for his career. Travis Konecny needs five points to reach 400 for his career.



Where to Watch