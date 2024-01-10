Flyers

Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Making the Cut

After all of the off-ice commotion during Monday night’s game, which resulted in another loss for the Flyers, the team moves forward with a new addition to the blue line and one game remaining on the four-game homestand.

They welcome in the Montreal Canadiens, who have snapped out of a three-game losing streak after the holiday break to win two of their last three games against top teams like the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers. They also catch the Flyers in the middle of a prolonged stretch of play, seven games in the last 12 days, while having been off from game action since last Saturday.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Montreal Canadiens GP G A P
Travis Konecny 40 21 15 36 Nick Suzuki 39 12 22 34
Joel Farabee 40 12 18 30 Cole Caufield 39 11 16 27
Sean Couturier 38 10 17 27 Mike Matheson 39 6 21 27
Travis Sanheim 39 4 21 25 Sean Monahan 39 10 13 23
Owen Tippett 40 13 10 23 Juraj Slafkovsky 39 4 10 14

Flyers Canadiens Players to Watch

Jamie Drysdale makes his Flyers debut, just two days after the blockbuster trade brought the 21-year-old defenseman to the Flyers. As shocking as the trade involving Cutter Gauthier was, it was equally a surprise for the Flyers to add a player that could be inserted into the lineup effective immediately in a rebuilding season. The first opportunity to see Drysdale and his potential on this blue line will be something to watch.

Cole Caufield is always a scoring threat, and appears to have found his scoring touch again. After scoring just one goal over 12 games, he had a three-game goal-scoring streak before behind held off the board for the last two games.

Flyers Canadiens Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start in goal for the Flyers. Ersson made 26 saves on 28 shots in his last start against Columbus last Thursday, taking the shootout loss.

Cayden Primeau gets the start for the Canadiens. Primeau makes his first start of 2024 and first since Dec. 28, when he made 26 saves on 30 shots in a loss to Carolina. This will be Primeau’s ninth start of the season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)

Canadiens Lines

Canadiens Scratches: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (injury), Alex Newhook (injury), Tanner Pearson (injury), Jonathan Kovacevic (healthy), Gustav Lindstrom (healthy), Samuel Montembeault (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Jamie Drysdale makes his Flyers debut, and the team will dress seven defensemen. Nick Deslauriers comes out of the lineup as a healthy scratch.
  • Canadiens: No changes are being made to the Montreal lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (10.8% – 31st), Canadiens (17.9% – 23rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.2% – 2nd), Canadiens (72.7% – 28th)
  • Recent History vs. Canadiens
    • March 28, 2023 – Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 24, 2023 – Canadiens 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 19, 2022 – Canadiens 5, Flyers 4 (F/OT) (at MTL)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens
    • Sean Couturier: 28 GP, 7 G, 12 A, 19 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 23 GP, 7 G, 6 A, 13 P
    • Travis Konecny: 14 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart: 8 GP, 2-3-3, 3.26 GAA, .900 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs three assists to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
