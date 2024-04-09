Flyers

Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Ticking Away

A seventh straight loss on Saturday in Columbus was only the beginning for the Flyers, as their collapse continued. The standings are hardly in their favor now, essentially forcing each game to be a win or bust scenario. Time is running out in a hurry.

Their next opponent is one that already contributed to this losing streak. The Flyers are back on the road and facing the Montreal Canadiens again on Tuesday night with four games to go in the season.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Montreal Canadiens GP G A P
Travis Konecny 72 31 34 65 Nick Suzuki 77 33 41 74
Owen Tippett 74 28 23 51 Cole Caufield 77 24 35 59
Joel Farabee 78 21 28 49 Mike Matheson 77 10 47 57
Travis Sanheim 77 10 33 43 Juraj Slafkovsky 77 16 29 45
Morgan Frost 67 13 28 41 Alex Newhook 50 13 17 30

Flyers Canadiens Players to Watch

The Flyers offense has dried up considerably during this losing streak, with multiple players unable to finish. Owen Tippett remains second on the team with a career-high 28 goals this season with 30 potentially in sight.

Cole Caufield enters Tuesday’s game on a hot streak. He has goals in four straight games, bringing his season total to 24, just two shy of his career high.

Flyers Canadiens Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson’s struggles continued on Saturday in a loss against Columbus, allowing six goals on 33 shots. Ersson has lost three of his last four starts, with the exception being last Monday when he exited after the first period in an eventual overtime loss to the Islanders.

Sam Montembeault gets the start for the Canadiens. Montembeault allowed four goals on 12 shots in his last start against Toronto before exiting after 27:54. Montembeault has won two of his last four starts since a personal six-game losing streak.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy), Adam Ginning (healthy)

Canadiens Lines

Canadiens Scratches: Kaiden Guhle (injury), Arber Xhekaj (injury), Joshua Roy (injury), Jesse Ylonen (healthy), Colin White (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Sean Couturier said he was good to go and is expected back in the lineup after missing the last two games with injury. Cam Atkinson is expected to come out of the lineup. It also appeared Marc Staal and Erik Johnson will be back in the lineup for Ronnie Attard and Adam Ginning.
  • Canadiens: Christian Dvorak returns to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 30. Arber Xhekaj will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Kaiden Guhle will also miss his third straight game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.7% – 32nd), Canadiens (17.5% – 26th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (83.5% – 4th), Canadiens (76.4% – 25th)
  • Recent History vs. Canadiens 
    • March 28, 2024 – Canadiens 4, Flyers 1 (at MTL)
    • Jan. 10, 2024 – Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens 
    • Sean Couturier: 30 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 25 GP, 7 G, 6 A, 13 P
    • Travis Konecny: 16 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 P
    • Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 1.95 GAA, .882 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs three points to reach 400 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
