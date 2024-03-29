Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Slow Start Hurts Flyers in Loss to Canadiens

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers Postgame Report: Slow Start Hurts Flyers in Loss to Canadiens David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

With the gauntlet in the rear-view mirror, the Flyers had an opportunity to potentially start to put some distance between themselves and the teams chasing them in the playoffs. Their first chance at that didn’t go well.

The Flyers allowed two goals in the first period and struggled to generate chances until the third period, falling to the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, on Thursday night.

The Flyers got off to a slow start, allowing two goals in the opening period and generating just five shots.

After an unsuccessful power play, the penalty kill’s struggles continued. Nick Suzuki was left alone on the doorstep to knock in a scoring chance and make it 1-0 on his 30th goal of the season at 12:58.

Just under four minutes later, another breakdown in coverage allowed the Canadiens to pounce on a rebound. Jayden Struble‘s shot was stopped, but Jesse Ylonen put home the rebound to make it 2-0 on his fourth of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 6-5 Montreal.

The Flyers managed eight shots on goal in the middle period and some better opportunities, but didn’t generate enough sustained pressure. They limit the Canadiens to six shots again in the second, taking a 14-12 lead overall for the game, but not trimming the deficit any.

The Flyers again outshot the Canadiens, 13-4, in the third period, but could not solve the Canadiens netminder. Twice, they had goals disallowed, first for a kicking motion by Garnet Hathaway, then a missed offside call.

With 2:55 remaining, the Canadiens put the game away as Joel Armia scored into an empty net.

Owen Tippett broke up the shutout bid with 1:01 to play with his 27th goal of the season.

Jake Evans added another empty-netter with 3.1 seconds remaining.

Cayden Primeau made 29 saves on 30 shots. Sam Ersson made 13 saves on 15 shots in the loss.

Mike Matheson had three assists. Suzuki and Armia each had a goal and an assist.

The Flyers are back on home ice on Saturday night to take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Flyers 0 0 1 1
Canadiens 2 0 2 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • MTL Nick Suzuki (30) PP (Juraj Slafkovsky, Mike Matheson) 12:58
  • MTL Jesse Ylonen (4) (J Struble, Suzuki) 16:46

2nd Period

  • No Scoring

3rd Period

  • MTL Joel Armia (13) EN (Matheson, Kaiden Guhle) 17:05
  • PHI Owen Tippett (27) (Garnet Hathaway, Travis Konecny) 18:59
  • MTL Jake Evans (6) EN (Matheson, Armia) 19:57

Game Statistics

Flyers Canadiens
Shots 30 17
Power Play 0/4 1/2
Hits 18 26
Faceoff % 51% 49%
Giveaways 9 11
Takeaways 1 8
Blocked Shots 13 21
Penalty Minutes 10 14
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Notes: Kolosov Coming to North America, Could Fedotov Follow?

Flyers Notes: Kolosov Coming to North America, Could Fedotov Follow?

Author image Kevin Durso  •  6h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Looking North
Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Looking North
Author image Kevin Durso  •  9h
Flyers
Flyers: Gauntlet, Remaining Schedule Show Importance of Finishing
Flyers: Gauntlet, Remaining Schedule Show Importance of Finishing
Author image Kevin Durso  •  11h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Battle for Point, Fall in OT to Rangers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Battle for Point, Fall in OT to Rangers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 26 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: Approaching the Finish Line
Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: Approaching the Finish Line
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 26 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Sandstrom Stuggles in Loss to Panthers
Flyers Postgame Report: Sandstrom Stuggles in Loss to Panthers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 24 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Panthers Preview: Where It Started
Flyers vs. Panthers Preview: Where It Started
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 24 2024
Go to top button