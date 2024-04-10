Flyers Postgame Report: Canadiens Demolish Flyers with 5-Goal 2nd

With their playoff hopes on life support, the Flyers started Tuesday’s game in Montreal in similar fashion to many on this losing streak. Just 1:05 into the game, the Canadiens were on the board.

Despite trailing by just a goal after one period, the Flyers had their work cut out for them already to avoid an eighth straight loss. A five-goal second-period unraveling led to a 9-3 drubbing by the Canadiens, bringing the Flyers losing streak to eight games with just three to go in the regular season.

The scoring started at 1:05 for Montreal, as a point shot by Mike Matheson was deflected by Juraj Slafkovsky to make it 1-0.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-8 Flyers.

For the first few minutes of the second, the Flyers were generating offensive zone time and building some momentum. That all unraveled starting at 8:43 of the period. Slafkovsky was left alone on the back door, burying his second of the game to make it 2-0.

Just over two minutes later, Brendan Gallagher deflected a shot by Johnathan Kovacevic to make it 3-0. Just 36 seconds later, Slafkovsky got a breakaway and finished off the hat trick. Another 1:20 later, Josh Anderson scored his ninth goal of the season, as the puck bounced off his skate as he slid into the crease and over Sam Ersson.

The four goals in 3:59 ended Ersson’s night. He allowed five goals on 16 shots.

At 15:27, Montreal added another as Christian Dvorak, who returned to the lineup after missing the last 42 games, scored off the rush to make it 6-0.

Through two periods, shots were 21-21.

Ryan Poehling broke up the shutout bid at 4:55 of the third with his 11th goal of the season. Montreal got the goal back on Dvorak’s second of the game at 10:06. Gallagher also added his second of the game 1:13 later to make it 8-1.

Joel Farabee scored his 22nd goal of the season with 4:55 left in the third. Poehling added his second of the game with 2:53 left. Joel Armia capped the scoring with 1:43 to play.

Sam Montembeault made 32 saves on 35 shots in the win. Ivan Fedotov made 10 saves on 14 shots in relief.

Slafkovsky, Gallagher, and Jordan Harris each had three points. Dvorak, Armia, Matheson, and Kovacevic each had multi-point games for Montreal. Poehling, Owen Tippett, and Erik Johnson each had two points for the Flyers.

The Flyers play their final road game of the regular season on Thursday night against the New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 0 3 3 Canadiens 1 5 3 9

Scoring Summary

1st Period

MTL Juraj Slafkovsky (17) (Mike Matheson, Cole Caufield) 1:05

2nd Period

MTL Slafkovsky (18) (Nick Suzuki, Matheson) 8:43

MTL Brendan Gallagher (12) (Johnathan Kovacevic, Jordan Harris) 10:46

MTL Slafkovsky (19) (David Savard) 11:22

MTL Josh Anderson (9) (Harris, Tanner Pearson) 12:42

MTL Christian Dvorak (4) (Harris) 15:27

3rd Period

PHI Ryan Poehling (11) (Owen Tippett, Erik Johnson) 4:55

MTL Dvorak (5) (Rafael Harvey-Pinard) 10:06

MTL Gallagher (13) (Joel Armia, Kovacevic) 11:19

PHI Joel Farabee (22) (Olle Lycksell, Noah Cates) 15:05

PHI Poehling (12) (Johnson, Tippett) 17:07

MTL Armia (17) (Gallagher, Alex Newhook) 18:17

Game Statistics