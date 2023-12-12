Flyers

Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Southern Comfort

There are a few trending numbers that have favored the Flyers so far this season that have been already been highlighted plenty, the record when the team scores the first goal for example. But one that perhaps has been overshadowed is the team’s record away from home.

The Flyers are 9-4-1 in road games this season, entering Tuesday night’s final game of a three-game road trip against the Nashville Predators.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Nashville Predators GP G A P
Travis Konecny 27 16 7 23 Filip Forsberg 28 14 17 31
Travis Sanheim 27 3 17 20 Ryan O’Reilly 28 12 10 22
Sean Couturier 25 6 13 19 Roman Josi 28 6 16 22
Joel Farabee 27 10 7 17 Gustav Nyquist 28 3 15 18
Owen Tippett 27 9 8 17 Colton Sissons 28 9 5 14

Flyers Predators Players to Watch

Travis Konecny continued his hot streak on Saturday with two more goals to bring his season total to 16. Konecny has three straight multi-point games, after recording just three points total in the previous eight games.

Roman Josi continues to help lead the way for the Predators, specifically on their recent run back into the playoff picture. Josi had two assists in the team’s last game on Sunday and has three goals and seven assists for 10 points in the last nine games.

Flyers Predators Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson makes his first start since Dec. 2, a shootout win over the Penguins where he made 29 saves on 32 shots. Ersson enters Tuesday’s game on a personal four-game winning streak.

Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators. Saros made 36 saves on 37 shots in his last start, a win over Montreal on Sunday. Saros is also on a personal four-game winning streak entering Tuesday, having allowed just six goals in his last four starts with a .955 save percentage.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)

Predators Lines

Predators Scratches: Tyson Barrie (healthy), Philip Tomasino (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Ryan Poehling returns to the lineup after missing the previous two games with illness. Marc Staal comes out of the lineup. No other changes are expected.
  • Predators: Cody Glass and Luke Schenn are back in the lineup after being scratched on Sunday. Tyson Barrie and Philip Tomasino are out as healthy scratches.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.0% – 27th), Predators (21.2% – 14th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.2% – 5th), Predators (76.7% – 24th)
  • Recent History vs. Predators
    • Feb. 11, 2023 – Predators 2, Flyers 1 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Oct. 22, 2022 – Flyers 3, Predators 1 (at NSH)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Predators
    • Cam Atkinson: 26 GP, 5 G, 8 A, 13 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 16 GP, 1 G, 7 A, 8 P
    • Joel Farabee: 4 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Marc Staal: 27 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 4 GP, 3-0-1, 2.00 GAA, .935 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Carter Hart needs one win to reach 94 for his career and move into sole possession of fourth all-time in Flyers history.
    • Travis Konecny needs two assists to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
