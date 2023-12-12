Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Southern Comfort

There are a few trending numbers that have favored the Flyers so far this season that have been already been highlighted plenty, the record when the team scores the first goal for example. But one that perhaps has been overshadowed is the team’s record away from home.
The Flyers are 9-4-1 in road games this season, entering Tuesday night’s final game of a three-game road trip against the Nashville Predators.
Game time is 8 p.m.
Travis Konecny continued his hot streak on Saturday with two more goals to bring his season total to 16. Konecny has three straight multi-point games, after recording just three points total in the previous eight games.
Roman Josi continues to help lead the way for the Predators, specifically on their recent run back into the playoff picture. Josi had two assists in the team’s last game on Sunday and has three goals and seven assists for 10 points in the last nine games.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson makes his first start since Dec. 2, a shootout win over the Penguins where he made 29 saves on 32 shots. Ersson enters Tuesday’s game on a personal four-game winning streak.
Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators. Saros made 36 saves on 37 shots in his last start, a win over Montreal on Sunday. Saros is also on a personal four-game winning streak entering Tuesday, having allowed just six goals in his last four starts with a .955 save percentage.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Predators Scratches: Tyson Barrie (healthy), Philip Tomasino (healthy)