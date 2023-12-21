Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Double Digits

The overtime heroics by Owen Tippett came well after the Flyers had already extended their points streak to nine games. On Thursday night, the final game of 2023 at Wells Fargo Center for the Flyers, they have a chance to do something they have not done in nearly five years.
The last 10-game points streak for the Flyers came from Jan. 14 to Feb. 9, 2019, a 9-0-1 stretch that included an eight-game winning streak. To reach the 10-game mark on their current points streak, it could mean another addition to the revenge tour, as the Nashville Predators come to town.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Joel Farabee enters Thursday’s game with points in five of the last six games, including three goals. He had an assist against the Predators on Nov. 12, and overall has three goals and five assists in five games against Nashville.
Filip Forsberg played hero in the last meeting between these two teams with the overtime goal, part of a two-point night for Forsberg. He had a four-game points streak snapped in his last game, but has four goals and nine points in 10 games this month.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was back in goal for the team’s game on Tuesday in New Jersey and was outstanding, finishing with 24 saves on 26 shots in the overtime win. Ersson has a 7-0-1 record in his last eight starts and has allowed three goals or less in each.
Juuse Saros is expected to start for Nashville. Saros had a personal six-game winning streak snapped in his last start, getting pulled early in a loss to the Vancouver Canucks where he allowed five goals on 24 shots. Saros had not allowed more than three goals in any game on the winning streak. He made 39 saves on 41 shots in a win over the Flyers on Dec. 12.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Egor Zamula (healthy), Rhett Gardner (healthy), Cal Petersen (healthy)
Predators Scratches: Dante Fabbro (healthy), Cody Glass (healthy)