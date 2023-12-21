Flyers

Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Double Digits

The overtime heroics by Owen Tippett came well after the Flyers had already extended their points streak to nine games. On Thursday night, the final game of 2023 at Wells Fargo Center for the Flyers, they have a chance to do something they have not done in nearly five years.

The last 10-game points streak for the Flyers came from Jan. 14 to Feb. 9, 2019, a 9-0-1 stretch that included an eight-game winning streak. To reach the 10-game mark on their current points streak, it could mean another addition to the revenge tour, as the Nashville Predators come to town.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Nashville Predators GP G A P
Travis Konecny 31 16 10 26 Filip Forsberg 32 16 20 36
Travis Sanheim 30 4 18 22 Roman Josi 32 7 20 27
Sean Couturier 29 7 14 21 Ryan O’Reilly 32 13 13 26
Joel Farabee 31 11 9 20 Gustav Nyquist 32 4 16 20
Owen Tippett 31 11 8 19 Colton Sissons 32 10 6 16

Flyers Predators Players to Watch

Joel Farabee enters Thursday’s game with points in five of the last six games, including three goals. He had an assist against the Predators on Nov. 12, and overall has three goals and five assists in five games against Nashville.

Filip Forsberg played hero in the last meeting between these two teams with the overtime goal, part of a two-point night for Forsberg. He had a four-game points streak snapped in his last game, but has four goals and nine points in 10 games this month.

Flyers Predators Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was back in goal for the team’s game on Tuesday in New Jersey and was outstanding, finishing with 24 saves on 26 shots in the overtime win. Ersson has a 7-0-1 record in his last eight starts and has allowed three goals or less in each.

Juuse Saros is expected to start for Nashville. Saros had a personal six-game winning streak snapped in his last start, getting pulled early in a loss to the Vancouver Canucks where he allowed five goals on 24 shots. Saros had not allowed more than three goals in any game on the winning streak. He made 39 saves on 41 shots in a win over the Flyers on Dec. 12.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Egor Zamula (healthy), Rhett Gardner (healthy), Cal Petersen (healthy)

Predators Lines

Predators Scratches: Dante Fabbro (healthy), Cody Glass (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Carter Hart is a game-time decision to serve as backup. If he’s unable to go, Cal Petersen would be the backup. Marc Staal returns to the lineup and Egor Zamula will be a healthy scratch.
  • Predators: A

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (10.2% – 30th), Predators (20.9% – 18th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.6% – 4th), Devils (76.9% – 23rd)
  • Recent History vs. Predators
    • Dec. 12, 2023 – Predators 3, Flyers 2 (F/OT) (at NSH)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Predators
    • Cam Atkinson: 27 GP, 5 G, 9 A, 14 P
    • Joel Farabee: 5 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 17 GP, 1 G, 7 A, 8 P
    • Sean Couturier: 13 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-0-1, 2.99 GAA, .864 SV%

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
