Flyers Postgame Report: Predators End Flyers Win Streak in OT

The Flyers‘ four-game winning streak started with a shootout win with Sam Ersson in net against Pittsburgh on Dec. 2. Ersson was back in net for the finale of a three-game road trip in Nashville, looking to cap off the team’s second five-game winning streak of the season. The Flyers were able to extend their points streak to six games, but the winning streak came to a disheartening end.
Despite a 40-21 shot differential, the Predators secured the victory just seconds into overtime as Filip Forsberg got his own rebound from behind Ersson in a 3-2 loss on Tuesday night.
The Flyers had the better of the play throughout the first period, but it was the Predators striking first at 9:42. A shot by Alexandre Carrier was deflected by Gustav Nyquist for his fourth goal of the season, making it 1-0 Nashville.
The Flyers had three power-play opportunities in the first period, but could not take advantage. Through 20 minutes, shots were 15-7 Flyers.
Early in the second, the Predators were able to score on a delayed penalty call. Michael McCarron was alone in the slot and buried the shot past Ersson to make it 2-0 on his fourth goal of the season at 3:05.
The Flyers continued to generate chances and were stymied by Juuse Saros throughout the second period. After killing a penalty, the Flyers finally solved Saros in the final minute of the second period. Sean Couturier scored his seventh goal of the season on a two-on-one, outwaiting Saros to make it 2-1 with 23.7 seconds remaining in the period.
Through two periods, shots were 29-12 Flyers.
In the third, the Flyers got the tying goal at 6:49 in controversial fashion. Travis Konecny won a puck battle by grabbing hold of a Predators defender, starting an odd-man rush. Konecny ultimately got the initial shot on goal off the rush, which Saros stopped, but Travis Sanheim picked up the rebound and scored to make it 2-2 with his fourth goal of the season.
The pace of the game intensified as both teams had opportunities to grab the lead in regulation. Neither team was able to score, forcing overtime.
Just 18 seconds into the overtime, Forsberg was able to locate the loose puck behind Ersson to score the game-winning goal, ending the Flyers winning streak.
Saros made 38 saves on 40 shots in the win. Ersson made 18 saves on 21 shots in the loss.
Forsberg had a goal and an assist for the Predators. Couturier also had a goal and an assist for the Flyers.
The Flyers now return home to face the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at 7 p.m.