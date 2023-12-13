Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Predators End Flyers Win Streak in OT

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers Postgame Report: Predators End Flyers Win Streak in OT Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers‘ four-game winning streak started with a shootout win with Sam Ersson in net against Pittsburgh on Dec. 2. Ersson was back in net for the finale of a three-game road trip in Nashville, looking to cap off the team’s second five-game winning streak of the season. The Flyers were able to extend their points streak to six games, but the winning streak came to a disheartening end.

Despite a 40-21 shot differential, the Predators secured the victory just seconds into overtime as Filip Forsberg got his own rebound from behind Ersson in a 3-2 loss on Tuesday night.

The Flyers had the better of the play throughout the first period, but it was the Predators striking first at 9:42. A shot by Alexandre Carrier was deflected by Gustav Nyquist for his fourth goal of the season, making it 1-0 Nashville.

The Flyers had three power-play opportunities in the first period, but could not take advantage. Through 20 minutes, shots were 15-7 Flyers.

Early in the second, the Predators were able to score on a delayed penalty call. Michael McCarron was alone in the slot and buried the shot past Ersson to make it 2-0 on his fourth goal of the season at 3:05.

The Flyers continued to generate chances and were stymied by Juuse Saros throughout the second period. After killing a penalty, the Flyers finally solved Saros in the final minute of the second period. Sean Couturier scored his seventh goal of the season on a two-on-one, outwaiting Saros to make it 2-1 with 23.7 seconds remaining in the period.

Through two periods, shots were 29-12 Flyers.

In the third, the Flyers got the tying goal at 6:49 in controversial fashion. Travis Konecny won a puck battle by grabbing hold of a Predators defender, starting an odd-man rush. Konecny ultimately got the initial shot on goal off the rush, which Saros stopped, but Travis Sanheim picked up the rebound and scored to make it 2-2 with his fourth goal of the season.

The pace of the game intensified as both teams had opportunities to grab the lead in regulation. Neither team was able to score, forcing overtime.

Just 18 seconds into the overtime, Forsberg was able to locate the loose puck behind Ersson to score the game-winning goal, ending the Flyers winning streak.

Saros made 38 saves on 40 shots in the win. Ersson made 18 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

Forsberg had a goal and an assist for the Predators. Couturier also had a goal and an assist for the Flyers.

The Flyers now return home to face the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T
Flyers 0 1 1 0 2
Predators 1 1 0 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • NSH Gustav Nyquist (4) (Alexandre Carrier, Filip Forsberg) 9:42

2nd Period

  • NSH Michael McCarron (4) (Luke Schenn, Cole Smith) 3:05
  • PHI Sean Couturier (7) (Joel Farabee, Cam Atkinson) 19:36

3rd Period

  • PHI Travis Sanheim (4) (Travis Konecny, Couturier) 6:49

Overtime

  • NSH Forsberg (15) (Roman Josi, Ryan O’Reilly) 0:18

Game Statistics

Flyers Predators
Shots 40 21
Power Play 0/4 0/3
Hits 19 27
Faceoff % 44% 56%
Giveaways 9 15
Takeaways 7 7
Blocked Shots 23 11
Penalty Minutes 11 13
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Southern Comfort

Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Southern Comfort

Author image Kevin Durso  •  10h
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #200 – Building Something
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #200 – Building Something
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 10 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny, Flyers Win 4th Straight Over Avalanche
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny, Flyers Win 4th Straight Over Avalanche
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 10 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: Climbing the Mountain
Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: Climbing the Mountain
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 9 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Strikes Twice in Win Over Coyotes
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Strikes Twice in Win Over Coyotes
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 7 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Coyotes Preview: Desert Dogs
Flyers vs. Coyotes Preview: Desert Dogs
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 7 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Scores Another Winner, Flyers Down Penguins
Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Scores Another Winner, Flyers Down Penguins
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 4 2023
Go to top button