Flyers Postgame Report: Predators Snap Flyers Points Streak at 9

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers Postgame Report: Predators Snap Flyers Points Streak at 9

For most of the third period, the Nashville Predators controlled play and didn’t allow much opportunity for the Flyers to change the course. Much like some of the early-season games the Flyers played that fell short in regulation, this one followed that pattern.

The Predators scored with 4:01 to play in regulation to grab the lead in an eventual 4-2 loss for the Flyers on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

It took just 1:31 for the Flyers to get on the board, courtesy of a friendly bounce. Bobby Brink wrapped the puck around the endboards for Morgan Frost. The pass hit Frost’s skate, bounced into the air over the net, off of Juuse Saros, and in, giving the Flyers a 1-0 lead on Frost’s fourth of the season.

Both teams had power-play chances in the opening period that were unsuccessful. Through 20 minutes, shots were 13-9 Flyers.

The Flyers got an early power play in the second, but their woes continued. Off a shorthanded rush, Cole Smith scored his fifth goal of the season to even the score at one at 1:05.

The Flyers got the lead back at 4:45 with a power-play goal. Sean Couturier finished off a chance in front with a nice move to beat Saros for his eighth goal of the season.

Again, the Predators answered right back. Just 39 seconds later, Tommy Novak set up Philip Tomasino on a two-on-one, with Tomasino finishing off a nice move for his third goal of the season.

The Predators nearly took the lead midway through the period on a power play, but a shot from distance was deflected into the net by a high stick during a delayed penalty call. The Flyers killed off the 5-on-3 that followed.

Just seconds after killing off the two-man advantage, the Flyers got a five-minute power play off a boarding major to Yakov Trenin for a hit on Frost. The Flyers were unable to score in the first 3:26 of the five-minute major, before Cam Atkinson took a penalty to nullify the remainder of the man-advantage.

Through two periods, shots were 26-18 Flyers.

The Predators outshot the Flyers, 13-5, in the third period, with Sam Ersson keeping the Flyers in a tied game throughout. With 4:01 to play, Tomasino was on the receiving end of a pass from Colton Sissons and buried his second goal of the game to make it 3-2.

The Flyers push with the empty net fell short, and Gustav Nyquist iced the game with one second remaining, snapping the Flyers points streak at nine games.

Ersson made 27 saves on 30 shots in the loss. Saros made 29 saves on 31 shots in the win.

Frost had a goal and an assist for the Flyers. Filip Forsberg and Sissons each had two assists in addition to Tomasino’s two-goal game.

The Flyers are back on the ice for the final game before the holiday break on Friday night, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Predators 0 2 2 4
Flyers 1 1 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PHI Morgan Frost (4) (Bobby Brink, Owen Tippett) 1:31

2nd Period

  • NSH Cole Smith (5) SH (Colton Sissons) 1:05
  • PHI Sean Couturier (8) PP (Frost) 4:45
  • NSH Philip Tomasino (3) (Tommy Novak, Filip Forsberg) 5:24

3rd Period

  • NSH Tomasino (4) (Sissons) 15:59
  • NSH Gustav Nyquist (5) EN (Forsberg) 19:59

Game Statistics

Predators Flyers
Shots 31 31
Power Play 0/5 1/4
Hits 15 16
Faceoff % 52% 48%
Giveaways 5 5
Takeaways 4 1
Blocked Shots 10 12
Penalty Minutes 21 10
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

