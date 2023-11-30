Flyers vs. Devils Preview: Rebuilding a Rivalry

If the current rebuild goes well enough for the Flyers, there’s certainly a good chance that both they and their opponent on Thursday night will be able to renew a rivalry that for nearly two decades was among the most fierce in the NHL. The New Jersey Devils have emerged as legitimate contenders for a Stanley Cup with multiple budding stars on the roster.
The Flyers, meanwhile, are still experiencing the ups and downs that come with rebuilding, having lost three of four games since their five-game winning streak earlier this month.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Travis Konecny was back on the scoresheet after three straight games without a point, bringing his season total to 12 goals. Through 22 games, that puts him on a 40-goal pace this season, well on his way to surpassing his career-high of 31 from last season.
Jack Hughes has been excellent since returning from injury five games ago. In that time, Hughes has two goals and six points, maintaining his pace from the start of the season. In his last game on Tuesday against the Islanders, Hughes had a goal and two assists.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart suffered the loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday, allowing three goals on 35 shots. That was Hart’s third straight loss. He has allowed three goals in each of his last four starts, making 98 saves on 110 shots in that time.
Akira Schmid is expected to start for the Devils. Schmid picked up the win in a relief appearance against the Islanders on Tuesday, stopping all eight shots he faced. He has lost his previous three starts and four straight appearances, allowing 10 goals on 112 shots in that time.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Timo Meier (injury), Tomas Nosek (injury), Dougie Hamilton (injury), Erik Haula (injury)