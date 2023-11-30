Flyers

Flyers vs. Devils Preview: Rebuilding a Rivalry

Flyers vs. Devils Preview: Rebuilding a Rivalry

If the current rebuild goes well enough for the Flyers, there’s certainly a good chance that both they and their opponent on Thursday night will be able to renew a rivalry that for nearly two decades was among the most fierce in the NHL. The New Jersey Devils have emerged as legitimate contenders for a Stanley Cup with multiple budding stars on the roster.

The Flyers, meanwhile, are still experiencing the ups and downs that come with rebuilding, having lost three of four games since their five-game winning streak earlier this month.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P
Travis Sanheim 22 2 14 16 Jack Hughes 15 7 19 26
Travis Konecny 22 12 4 16 Jesper Bratt 20 8 17 25
Joel Farabee 22 8 7 15 Tyler Toffoli 20 11 8 19
Cam Atkinson 22 8 6 14 Dougie Hamilton 20 5 11 16
Owen Tippett 22 7 7 14 Luke Hughes 20 2 11 13

Flyers Devils Players to Watch

Travis Konecny was back on the scoresheet after three straight games without a point, bringing his season total to 12 goals. Through 22 games, that puts him on a 40-goal pace this season, well on his way to surpassing his career-high of 31 from last season.

Jack Hughes has been excellent since returning from injury five games ago. In that time, Hughes has two goals and six points, maintaining his pace from the start of the season. In his last game on Tuesday against the Islanders, Hughes had a goal and two assists.

Flyers Devils Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart suffered the loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday, allowing three goals on 35 shots. That was Hart’s third straight loss. He has allowed three goals in each of his last four starts, making 98 saves on 110 shots in that time.

Akira Schmid is expected to start for the Devils. Schmid picked up the win in a relief appearance against the Islanders on Tuesday, stopping all eight shots he faced. He has lost his previous three starts and four straight appearances, allowing 10 goals on 112 shots in that time.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Devils Lines

Devils Scratches: Timo Meier (injury), Tomas Nosek (injury), Dougie Hamilton (injury), Erik Haula (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Egor Zamula is back in the lineup after being scratched for the last three games. Marc Staal comes out of the lineup. No other changes are being made.
  • Devils: The Devils did not have a morning skate. Dougie Hamilton is expected to be out with injury after leaving Tuesday’s game in the third period. Samuel Laberge was called up and will make his NHL debut.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (9.9% – 29th), Devils (36.8% – 1st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (84.1% – 11th), Devils (75.7% – 23rd)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Feb. 25, 2023 – Devils 7, Flyers 0 (at NJ)
    • Dec. 15, 2022 – Flyers 2, Devils 1 (at NJ)
    • Dec. 3, 2022 – Devils 3, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Oct. 13, 2022 – Flyers 5, Devils 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • Cam Atkinson: 29 GP, 15 G, 9 A, 24 P
    • Sean Couturier: 44 GP, 13 G, 9 A, 22 P
    • Travis Konecny: 30 GP, 12 G, 6 A, 18 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 29 GP, 3 G, 9 A, 12 P
    • Carter Hart: 10 GP, 6-4-0, 2.02 GAA, .933 SV%
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 7.00 GAA, .806 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier will play in his 742nd career game with the Flyers tonight, moving into seventh place in franchise history.
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
