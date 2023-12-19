Flyers

Flyers vs. Devils Preview: A Break from the Metro

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Devils Preview: A Break from the Metro

The Flyers have three games this week before the NHL enters its holiday break. The first of those three games comes against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, and marks the end of a lengthy stretch of games that featured Metropolitan Division opponents.

The first meeting between these two teams this season, a 4-3 overtime loss for the Flyers, came on Nov. 30, in the midst of eight straight games against divisional opponents for the Flyers. This will be one of the last matchups within the division for the Flyers for a considerable amount of time. Outside of two games against the Blue Jackets and Penguins in early January, the Flyers will not face a Metro team again until these two teams take it outside at the Stadium Series on Feb. 17.

Entering Tuesday’s game, the Flyers have passed the test against the gauntlet of Metro teams and other top teams in the NHL. They are 12-3-2 since Nov. 7 and have a 5-0-1 record in December. The Devils have been keeping pace with the Flyers hot streak. They entered December with a three-game winning streak, and have now won eight of their last 11 games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P
Travis Konecny 30 16 9 25 Jack Hughes 24 14 23 37
Sean Couturier 28 7 14 21 Jesper Bratt 29 12 24 36
Travis Sanheim 29 4 17 21 Tyler Toffoli 29 13 10 23
Joel Farabee 30 11 8 19 Dougie Hamilton 20 5 11 16
Owen Tippett 30 10 8 18 Luke Hughes 29 4 12 16

Flyers Devils Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has gone three games without a goal, but continues to contribute with two assists over the last three games. He continues to lead the team in goals and points.

Jack Hughes has remained red hot in the scoring department. Hughes has four goals in the last three games, including a hat trick against the Blue Jackets on Saturday. He has eight goals in the last 10 games. This includes a goal in a three-point night against the Flyers on Nov. 30.

Flyers Devils Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Hart would be making his return to the ice following an illness. His last start came on Dec. 9, when he made 36 saves on 38 shots in a win over the Avalanche.

Vitek Vanecek is expected to start for the Devils. Vanecek enters on a hot streak with wins in three straight starts, including his last against the Bruins last Wednesday, making 23 saves on 24 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)

Devils Lines

Devils Scratches: Dougie Hamilton (injury), Tomas Nosek (injury), Chris Tierney (healthy), Nico Daws (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate. Travis Sanheim is expected back into the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with illness. Marc Staal is expected to be out of the lineup. No other changes are expected.
  • Devils: No changes in terms of personnel to the Devils lineup. Erik Haula moves up to the second line and Timo Meier will play on the third line.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (10.5% – 30th), Devils (30.5% – 1st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.5% – 3rd), Devils (75.8% – 25th)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Nov. 30, 2023 – Devils 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • Cam Atkinson: 30 GP, 15 G, 9 A, 24 P
    • Sean Couturier: 45 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 P
    • Travis Konecny: 31 GP, 12 G, 7 A, 19 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 30 GP, 3 G, 9 A, 12 P
    • Carter Hart: 11 GP, 6-4-1, 2.20 GAA, .928 SV%

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #201 – What They Are

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #201 – What They Are

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 18 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Shuts Out Red Wings
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Shuts Out Red Wings
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 16 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Holiday Spirit
Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Holiday Spirit
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 16 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson, Brink Help Flyers Down Capitals in Shootout
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson, Brink Help Flyers Down Capitals in Shootout
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 14 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Focal Points
Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Focal Points
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 14 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Predators End Flyers Win Streak in OT
Flyers Postgame Report: Predators End Flyers Win Streak in OT
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 12 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Southern Comfort
Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Southern Comfort
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 12 2023
Go to top button