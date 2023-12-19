Flyers vs. Devils Preview: A Break from the Metro

The Flyers have three games this week before the NHL enters its holiday break. The first of those three games comes against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, and marks the end of a lengthy stretch of games that featured Metropolitan Division opponents.
The first meeting between these two teams this season, a 4-3 overtime loss for the Flyers, came on Nov. 30, in the midst of eight straight games against divisional opponents for the Flyers. This will be one of the last matchups within the division for the Flyers for a considerable amount of time. Outside of two games against the Blue Jackets and Penguins in early January, the Flyers will not face a Metro team again until these two teams take it outside at the Stadium Series on Feb. 17.
Entering Tuesday’s game, the Flyers have passed the test against the gauntlet of Metro teams and other top teams in the NHL. They are 12-3-2 since Nov. 7 and have a 5-0-1 record in December. The Devils have been keeping pace with the Flyers hot streak. They entered December with a three-game winning streak, and have now won eight of their last 11 games.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Travis Konecny has gone three games without a goal, but continues to contribute with two assists over the last three games. He continues to lead the team in goals and points.
Jack Hughes has remained red hot in the scoring department. Hughes has four goals in the last three games, including a hat trick against the Blue Jackets on Saturday. He has eight goals in the last 10 games. This includes a goal in a three-point night against the Flyers on Nov. 30.
Carter Hart is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Hart would be making his return to the ice following an illness. His last start came on Dec. 9, when he made 36 saves on 38 shots in a win over the Avalanche.
Vitek Vanecek is expected to start for the Devils. Vanecek enters on a hot streak with wins in three straight starts, including his last against the Bruins last Wednesday, making 23 saves on 24 shots.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Dougie Hamilton (injury), Tomas Nosek (injury), Chris Tierney (healthy), Nico Daws (healthy)