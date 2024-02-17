Flyers

Flyers vs. Devils Preview: 2024 NHL Stadium Series

The day has finally arrived. The 2024 NHL Stadium Series is upon us. The Flyers take it outside once again, facing off against the New Jersey Devils.

While the game is certainly an event for the backdrop it provides, it is also a critical game in the playoff picture. The Flyers sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division and have a seven-point lead on the Devils in fourth place.

Game time is at 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P
Travis Konecny 55 26 25 51 Jesper Bratt 53 20 37 57
Joel Farabee 55 17 25 42 Jack Hughes 37 17 32 49
Owen Tippett 51 19 14 33 Tyler Toffoli 52 23 13 36
Sean Couturier 51 11 22 33 Nico Hischier 42 16 19 35
Travis Sanheim 54 5 25 30 Erik Haula 47 11 16 27

Flyers Devils Stadium Series Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has been on another hot streak of late. He followed up a three-point game against Arizona on Monday with a goal and an assist on Thursday in Toronto. Since returning from the All-Star break, Konecny is on a five-game points streak with four goals and nine points in that time.

Jack Hughes has started to pick up the production again. After returning from injury on Feb. 8, Hughes was held off the scoresheet for the first two games. In his last three games, he has two goals and four points.

Flyers Devils Stadium Series Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson saw his three-game winning streak snapped with the overtime loss in Toronto, allowing four goals on 28 shots. Ersson picked up a win against the Devils on Dec. 19, making 24 saves on 26 shots.

Nico Daws gets the start for the Devils. Daws took the loss in his last start, allowing two goals on 29 shots to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Daws has been impressive since returning from the All-Star break, allowing just five goals over his last three starts. Daws had lost five of his previous six starts before the All-Star break.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines Stadium Series

Flyers Scratches: Tyson Foerster (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)

Devils Lines Stadium Series

Devils Scratches: Dougie Hamilton (injury), Jonas Siegenthaler (injury), Vitek Vanecek (injury), Chris Tierney (healthy), Nick DeSimone (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Tyson Foerster and Rasmus Ristolainen remain out with injury. Cam York will be a game-time decision after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury. York’s availability could influence if the Flyers go with another seven-defensemen lineup.
  • Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler was at Friday’s practice, but is likely to miss Saturday’s game. No lineup changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.0% – 31st), Devils (23.6% – 9th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.0% – 2nd), Devils (79.4% – 19th)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Dec. 19, 2023: Flyers 3, Devils 2 (F/OT) (at NJ)
    • Nov. 30, 2023: Devils 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils 
    • Cam Atkinson: 31 GP, 15 G, 9 A, 24 P
    • Sean Couturier: 46 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 P
    • Travis Konecny: 32 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
    • Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 4.39 GAA, .855 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Joel Farabee needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ABC/ESPN+
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
