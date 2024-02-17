Flyers vs. Devils Preview: 2024 NHL Stadium Series

The day has finally arrived. The 2024 NHL Stadium Series is upon us. The Flyers take it outside once again, facing off against the New Jersey Devils.
While the game is certainly an event for the backdrop it provides, it is also a critical game in the playoff picture. The Flyers sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division and have a seven-point lead on the Devils in fourth place.
Game time is at 8 p.m.
Travis Konecny has been on another hot streak of late. He followed up a three-point game against Arizona on Monday with a goal and an assist on Thursday in Toronto. Since returning from the All-Star break, Konecny is on a five-game points streak with four goals and nine points in that time.
Jack Hughes has started to pick up the production again. After returning from injury on Feb. 8, Hughes was held off the scoresheet for the first two games. In his last three games, he has two goals and four points.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson saw his three-game winning streak snapped with the overtime loss in Toronto, allowing four goals on 28 shots. Ersson picked up a win against the Devils on Dec. 19, making 24 saves on 26 shots.
Nico Daws gets the start for the Devils. Daws took the loss in his last start, allowing two goals on 29 shots to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Daws has been impressive since returning from the All-Star break, allowing just five goals over his last three starts. Daws had lost five of his previous six starts before the All-Star break.
Flyers Scratches: Tyson Foerster (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Dougie Hamilton (injury), Jonas Siegenthaler (injury), Vitek Vanecek (injury), Chris Tierney (healthy), Nick DeSimone (healthy)