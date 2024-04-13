Flyers vs. Devils Preview: Still Breathing

To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Flyers got just enough help to make the race for the final spot in the Eastern Conference that much more interesting. Still breathing, the Flyers can make it even more interesting in the penultimate game of the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday.

The Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention. A win for the Flyers would put the pressure on the three teams ahead of them in the standings, all set to play at later times than the Flyers start, and kick off a potentially long night of scoreboard watching.

Game time is at 5 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P Travis Konecny 74 32 35 67 Jesper Bratt 80 27 55 82 Owen Tippett 76 28 25 53 Jack Hughes 62 27 47 74 Joel Farabee 80 22 28 50 Nico Hischier 69 27 39 66 Travis Sanheim 79 10 34 44 Timo Meier 67 27 24 51 Morgan Frost 69 13 28 41 Luke Hughes 80 9 38 47

Noah Cates has provided an offensive spark for the Flyers. Despite having just six goals and 18 points in 57 games this season, Cates has three goals and two assists on a five-game points streak.

Jesper Bratt has led the way for the Devils this season with 82 points. He has been hot of late with eight points in the last five games, including three multi-point games.

Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson rebounded from a personal five-game losing streak with 24 saves on 25 shots in Thursday’s win over the Rangers. Ersson has two previous starts this season against the Devils. He made 24 saves on 26 shots in an overtime win on Dec. 19. He also allowed five goals on 39 shots in the Stadium Series on Feb. 17.

Jake Allen is expected to start for the Devils. Allen picked up the win in Thursday’s game against Toronto, making 27 saves on 32 shots. Allen had lost four of his previous five starts before then.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy), Adam Ginning (healthy)

Devils Scratches: Dougie Hamilton (injury), Jack Hughes (injury), Nathan Bastian (injury), Curtis Lazar (injury), Tomas Nosek (injury), Brian Halonen (healthy), Nick DeSimone (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate on Saturday. No changes are expected to the lineup from Thursday’s game.

The Flyers did not have a morning skate on Saturday. No changes are expected to the lineup from Thursday’s game. Devils: No changes are expected to the Devils lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (12.4% – 32nd), Devils (22.8% – 10th)

Flyers (12.4% – 32nd), Devils (22.8% – 10th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (83.3% – 4th), Devils (80.8% – 12th)

Flyers (83.3% – 4th), Devils (80.8% – 12th) Recent History vs. Devils Feb. 17, 2024: Devils 6, Flyers 3 (at MetLife Stadium) Dec. 19, 2023: Flyers 3, Devils 2 (F/OT) (at NJ) Nov. 30, 2023: Devils 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Devils Cam Atkinson: 32 GP, 15 G, 9 A, 24 P Sean Couturier: 47 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 P Travis Konecny: 33 GP, 12 G, 10 A, 22 P Sam Ersson: 3 GP, 1-2-0, 4.63 GAA, .861 SV%

Milestone Watch Scott Laughton plays in his 600th NHL game on Saturday. Travis Konecny needs one point to reach 400 for his career. Sean Couturier needs three points to reach 500 for his career.



Where to Watch