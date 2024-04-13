Flyers vs. Devils Preview: Still Breathing

To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Flyers got just enough help to make the race for the final spot in the Eastern Conference that much more interesting. Still breathing, the Flyers can make it even more interesting in the penultimate game of the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday.
The Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention. A win for the Flyers would put the pressure on the three teams ahead of them in the standings, all set to play at later times than the Flyers start, and kick off a potentially long night of scoreboard watching.
Game time is at 5 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|74
|32
|35
|67
|Jesper Bratt
|80
|27
|55
|82
|Owen Tippett
|76
|28
|25
|53
|Jack Hughes
|62
|27
|47
|74
|Joel Farabee
|80
|22
|28
|50
|Nico Hischier
|69
|27
|39
|66
|Travis Sanheim
|79
|10
|34
|44
|Timo Meier
|67
|27
|24
|51
|Morgan Frost
|69
|13
|28
|41
|Luke Hughes
|80
|9
|38
|47
Noah Cates has provided an offensive spark for the Flyers. Despite having just six goals and 18 points in 57 games this season, Cates has three goals and two assists on a five-game points streak.
Jesper Bratt has led the way for the Devils this season with 82 points. He has been hot of late with eight points in the last five games, including three multi-point games.
Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson rebounded from a personal five-game losing streak with 24 saves on 25 shots in Thursday’s win over the Rangers. Ersson has two previous starts this season against the Devils. He made 24 saves on 26 shots in an overtime win on Dec. 19. He also allowed five goals on 39 shots in the Stadium Series on Feb. 17.
Jake Allen is expected to start for the Devils. Allen picked up the win in Thursday’s game against Toronto, making 27 saves on 32 shots. Allen had lost four of his previous five starts before then.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy), Adam Ginning (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Dougie Hamilton (injury), Jack Hughes (injury), Nathan Bastian (injury), Curtis Lazar (injury), Tomas Nosek (injury), Brian Halonen (healthy), Nick DeSimone (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate on Saturday. No changes are expected to the lineup from Thursday’s game.
- Devils: No changes are expected to the Devils lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (12.4% – 32nd), Devils (22.8% – 10th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (83.3% – 4th), Devils (80.8% – 12th)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Feb. 17, 2024: Devils 6, Flyers 3 (at MetLife Stadium)
- Dec. 19, 2023: Flyers 3, Devils 2 (F/OT) (at NJ)
- Nov. 30, 2023: Devils 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- Cam Atkinson: 32 GP, 15 G, 9 A, 24 P
- Sean Couturier: 47 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 P
- Travis Konecny: 33 GP, 12 G, 10 A, 22 P
- Sam Ersson: 3 GP, 1-2-0, 4.63 GAA, .861 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Scott Laughton plays in his 600th NHL game on Saturday.
- Travis Konecny needs one point to reach 400 for his career.
- Sean Couturier needs three points to reach 500 for his career.
Where to Watch
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network