Flyers Postgame Report: Hughes Brothers Connect as Devils Down Flyers in OT

Kevin Durso
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s impossible to look at the New Jersey Devils roster and not notice the two brothers that are prepared to take the NHL by storm. Jack, the more experienced of the two, was a former first overall pick who has emerged as one of the game’s rising superstars. His brother, Luke, was another highly-touted prospect who is just starting his NHL career.

Both scored goals in similar fashion on Thursday night, with Luke finishing off the Flyers in overtime on a two-on-one with Jack in a 4-3 defeat for the Orange and Black at Wells Fargo Center.

The Devils got on the board just 3:10 into the game. Off a transition rush, the Devils got numbers and Alexander Holtz was able to walk in and fire a shot past Carter Hart to make it 1-0 with his seventh goal of the season.

With 4:48 remaining in the period, the Devils got an odd-man rush and their superstar cashed in. Jack Hughes emerged with the puck on a two-on-one and fired a shot off the post and in, making it a 2-0 game with his eighth goal of the season.

Moments later, with 3:45 remaining in the period, Garnet Hathaway delivered a hit on Luke Hughes as he touched the puck for an icing call as the whistle sounded late. Hughes exited for the locker room immediately and Hathaway was assessed a five-minute major for boarding, which was upheld after review. Hughes eventually returned for the second period.

The Flyers killed off the remaining 3:45 of penalty-kill time for the period and the carryover time in second. Through 20 minutes, shots were 8-7 Flyers.

The Flyers out-shot the Devils in the second period, 23-16. As they generated chances, Hart was stellar at the other end to keep the margin manageable. Finally, at 11:49, the Flyers power play was able to strike.

Morgan Frost was able to put home a rebound for his third goal of the season, cutting the New Jersey lead to one.

Through two periods, shots were 32-23.

Early in the third, the Devils top-ranked power play finally broke through. Tyler Toffoli buried a rebound for his 12th goal of the season at 4:31 to make it a 3-1 New Jersey lead.

With five minutes to play, Sean Walker cut the lead to one again, throwing a shot on goal that beat Akira Schmid for his fourth goal of the season.

Moments later, the Flyers got a power play and eventually 36 seconds of 5-on-3 time, providing the opportunity to find the tying goal. With one second left on the second penalty and 50.9 seconds left in regulation, the Flyers tied the game. A long-range shot by Scott Laughton was deflected in the slot by Tyson Foerster to make it a 3-3 game.

But just 28 seconds into overtime, the Devils got another odd-man rush and made quick work of the extra session. Jack Hughes set up his brother Luke for the one-timer and game-winning goal, lifting the Devils to the victory.

Schmid made 45 saves on 48 shots in the win. Hart made 31 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

Jack Hughes had three points. Nico Hischier and Toffoli each had two points. Travis Konecny had two assists for the Flyers.

Joel Farabee was benched after the Devils first goal, just 3:10 into the game. He played two shifts for a total of 56 seconds of ice time.

The Flyers head on the road for their next game, starting a home-and-home with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T
Devils 2 0 1 1 4
Flyers 0 1 2 0 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • NJ Alexander Holtz (7) (Michael McLeod, Colin Miller) 3:10
  • NJ Jack Hughes (8) (Tyler Toffoli, Dawson Mercer) 15:12

2nd Period

  • PHI Morgan Frost (3) PP (Travis Konecny, Cam York) 11:49

3rd Period

  • NJ Toffoli (12) PP (Nico Hischier) 4:31
  • PHI Sean Walker (4) (Sean Couturier, Konecny) 15:00
  • PHI Tyson Foerster (2) PP (Scott Laughton, Bobby Brink) 19:09

Overtime

  • NJ Luke Hughes (3) (J. Hughes, Hischier) 0:28

Game Statistics

Devils Flyers
Shots 35 48
Power Play 1/5 2/6
Hits 11 14
Faceoff % 52% 48%
Giveaways 12 9
Takeaways 3 5
Blocked Shots 14 15
Penalty Minutes 12 23
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
