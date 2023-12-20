Flyers Postgame Report: Tippett’s OT Winner Extends Points Streak to 9

When the Flyers‘ points streak began eight games ago, they were facing the New Jersey Devils on home ice. They had to rally back to force overtime, only to fall just 28 seconds in.
On Tuesday night in New Jersey, the Flyers didn’t need a late goal to force overtime and extend their points streak to nine. This time, they also finished the job in overtime.
Owen Tippett intercepted a pass and scored on a breakaway for his 11th goal of the season, sealing the Flyers 3-2 win over the Devils.
The first period was mostly uneventful, until a turnover in the Flyers zone allowed the Devils to get the game’s first goal at 14:16. Curtis Lazar forced the turnover from Rasmus Ristolainen, getting the puck to Nathan Bastian. Bastian centered a pass for Michael McLeod alone in front, and he buried the chance for his seventh goal of the season.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 7-4 Flyers.
Just 1:10 into the second, the Flyers found the equalizer. Off a turnover by Jack Hughes, Ryan Poehling executed a give-and-go with Joel Farabee, with Poehling firing a one-timer for his third goal of the season.
The Devils regained the lead just 1:34 later on the power play. Nico Hischier made a power move to the net and got a shot off that hit Sam Ersson and bounced back off of Hischier. That left the rebound in the crease for Jesper Bratt, who scored his 13th goal of the season.
The Flyers again had an answer at 8:19 of the period. A neutral-zone turnover allowed Travis Sanheim to get the puck ahead for a two-on-one for the Flyers. Travis Konecny set up Poehling for his second goal of the game and fourth of the season to make it 2-2.
Through two periods, the Flyers had an 18-13 lead in shots.
The Devils turned up the pressure in the third period, outshooting the Flyers, 10-4. Ersson stood tall throughout to get the game to overtime.
Ersson was big again in the overtime, making three more saves to finish with 24 in the win. Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves on 26 shots in the loss.
The Flyers return home for their next game on Thursday night, taking on the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.