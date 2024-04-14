Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson, Konecny Keep Flyers Playoff Hopes Alive in Shutout

At the midpoint of the second period, the Flyers took their first penalty of the game. It was an opportunity to potentially watch the last sliver of hope fade away. Instead, the power kill came through to break the ice, and the Flyers defense and goaltending did the rest.

Travis Konecny scored a shorthanded goal in the second and Sam Ersson made 20 saves in a 1-0 shutout win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday evening at Wells Fargo Center.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard in the first 20 minutes. The Flyers had a 5-on-3 for 1:13 at the midpoint of the period, but could not convert.

Shots were 11-6 Flyers after the first period.

The stalemate continued into the second period. When the Flyers took their first penalty of the game at 9:49, the power kill came through again.

Konecny got a breakaway off a lead pass from Scott Laughton, scoring his 33rd goal of the season and sixth shorthanded goal of the season to make it 1-0 at 10:50.

Through two periods, shots were 17-11 Flyers.

The Flyers continued to apply pressure early in the third, then held off the Devils rally, as the time ticked away.

Ersson finished with 20 saves in the shutout win. Kaapo Kahkonen made 20 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

The Flyers close out the regular season on Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Devils 0 0 0 0 Flyers 0 1 0 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

PHI Travis Konecny (33) SH (Scott Laughton, Nick Seeler) 10:50

3rd Period

No Scoring

Game Statistics