Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: Divisional Battles

The current five-game winning streak for the Flyers has featured some challenges from opponents in the Western Conference. With wins over Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Vegas during the streak, the Flyers have only played two divisional matchups in the month of November.

That’s about to change in a big way as the month draws to a close. The remaining five games on the November schedule and opening two of December are all against Metropolitan Division foes. It all starts on Wednesday night, with the first of two meetings this week against the New York Islanders on the road.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P
Travis Sanheim 18 2 14 16 Noah Dobson 17 5 10 15
Travis Konecny 18 11 4 15 Mathew Barzal 17 4 11 15
Joel Farabee 18 7 7 14 Bo Horvat 16 5 9 14
Cam Atkinson 18 8 5 13 Brock Nelson 17 8 4 12
Owen Tippett 18 7 6 13 Kyle Palmieri 17 4 6 10

Flyers Islanders Players to Watch

Ryan Poehling has been placed in an increased offensive role and it’s paid off so far. Poehling had a three-point game against Columbus on Sunday night and has four of his five points on the season in the last three games.

Mathew Barzal enters Wednesday’s game with three goals in his last eight games and points in six of those eight games. In just his last four games, he has two goals and four assists. In 26 career games against the Flyers, Barzal has nine goals and 27 points.

Flyers Islanders Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 28 saves on 31 shots in a win over Vegas on Saturday afternoon. He has wins in three of his last four starts and has allowed two goals or fewer in three of his last five starts.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Sorokin made 35 saves on 39 shots in a win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, snapping a personal five-game losing streak. He has allowed four goals in five of his last six starts, and has allowed fewer than three goals just three times in 11 games this season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Morgan Frost (healthy)

Islanders Lines

Islanders Scratches: Matt Martin (injury), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Samuel Bolduc (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Marc Staal returns to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 19, when he suffered an injury against the Edmonton Oilers. Louie Belpedio comes out of the lineup. No other changes are being made.
  • Islanders: No changes are being made to the Islanders lineup from last game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (11.5% – 28th), Islanders (22.9% – 10th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (81.7% – 14th), Islanders (69.5% – 31st)
  • Recent History vs. Islanders
    • April 8, 2023 – Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (at NYI)
    • Feb. 6, 2023 – Islanders 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 29, 2022 – Flyers 3, Islanders 1 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 26, 2022 – Islanders 5, Flyers 2 (at NYI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Sean Couturier: 42 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 31 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 P
    • Marc Staal: 62 GP, 5 G, 15 A, 20 P
    • Travis Konecny: 27 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 P
    • Scott Laughton: 29 GP, 3 G, 13 A, 16 P
    • Carter Hart: 12 GP, 4-5-3, 2.99 GAA, .891 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
