Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: Divisional Battles

The current five-game winning streak for the Flyers has featured some challenges from opponents in the Western Conference. With wins over Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Vegas during the streak, the Flyers have only played two divisional matchups in the month of November.
That’s about to change in a big way as the month draws to a close. The remaining five games on the November schedule and opening two of December are all against Metropolitan Division foes. It all starts on Wednesday night, with the first of two meetings this week against the New York Islanders on the road.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Ryan Poehling has been placed in an increased offensive role and it’s paid off so far. Poehling had a three-point game against Columbus on Sunday night and has four of his five points on the season in the last three games.
Mathew Barzal enters Wednesday’s game with three goals in his last eight games and points in six of those eight games. In just his last four games, he has two goals and four assists. In 26 career games against the Flyers, Barzal has nine goals and 27 points.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 28 saves on 31 shots in a win over Vegas on Saturday afternoon. He has wins in three of his last four starts and has allowed two goals or fewer in three of his last five starts.
Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Sorokin made 35 saves on 39 shots in a win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, snapping a personal five-game losing streak. He has allowed four goals in five of his last six starts, and has allowed fewer than three goals just three times in 11 games this season.
Flyers Scratches: Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Morgan Frost (healthy)
Islanders Scratches: Matt Martin (injury), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Samuel Bolduc (healthy)