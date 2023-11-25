Flyers

Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: The Opposite Direction

When the Flyers took the ice a week ago against the Vegas Golden Knights in the midst of a three-game winning streak, they were on the verge of something that hadn’t happened in over three years. Two wins brought the win streak to five games and had the Flyers right in the thick of the playoff picture as the Thanksgiving holiday and the quarter-mark of the season approached.

The last two games have been a reminder of where the Flyers stand though. A hard-fought regulation loss to the Islanders and a slow start against the Rangers have resulted in chasing the game and back-to-back defeats. As the Flyers hit the road again on Saturday, they head back to Long Island to face the New York Islanders, looking to put a halt to a potential losing streak.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P
Travis Sanheim 20 2 14 16 Noah Dobson 18 5 10 15
Travis Konecny 20 11 4 15 Mathew Barzal 18 4 11 15
Joel Farabee 20 8 7 15 Brock Nelson 18 10 4 14
Cam Atkinson 20 8 6 14 Bo Horvat 17 5 9 14
Owen Tippett 20 7 7 14 Kyle Palmieri 18 4 6 10

Flyers Islanders Players to Watch

Sean Couturier scored the lone Flyers goal on Saturday, recording his first points since the overtime winner against Vegas last Saturday. Prior to Sunday’s game against Columbus, Couturier had points in four straight games, registering two goals and two assists in that time.

Brock Nelson followed up a two-goal game against the Flyers on Wednesday with two assists in Friday’s win over Ottawa. He is on a five-game points streak entering Saturday, with four goals and four assists in that time.

Flyers Islanders Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson’s last start came on Sunday, making 20 saves on 22 shots in a win over Columbus. Ersson has won three of his last four starts, and has allowed three goals or fewer in four straight starts.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be back in net for the Islanders. Sorokin was outstanding in Wednesday’s game against the Flyers, making 34 saves on 36 shots in the win.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Morgan Frost (healthy)

Islanders Lines

Islanders Scratches: Matt Martin (injury), Samuel Bolduc (healthy), Julien Gauthier (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are anticipated to the Flyers lineup ahead of Saturday’s game.
  • Islanders: Both Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho suffered injuries in the first period of Friday’s game and did not return. Their status remains to be seen for Saturday. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (10.3% – 29th), Islanders (22.0% – 12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (82.8% – 12th), Islanders (70.0% – 31st)
  • Recent History vs. Islanders
    • Nov. 22, 2023 – Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (at NYI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Sean Couturier: 43 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 32 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 P
    • Marc Staal: 63 GP, 5 G, 15 A, 20 P
    • Travis Konecny: 28 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 P
    • Scott Laughton: 30 GP, 3 G, 13 A, 16 P
    • Carter Hart: 13 GP, 4-6-3, 3.00 GAA, .890 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
