Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: The Opposite Direction

When the Flyers took the ice a week ago against the Vegas Golden Knights in the midst of a three-game winning streak, they were on the verge of something that hadn’t happened in over three years. Two wins brought the win streak to five games and had the Flyers right in the thick of the playoff picture as the Thanksgiving holiday and the quarter-mark of the season approached.
The last two games have been a reminder of where the Flyers stand though. A hard-fought regulation loss to the Islanders and a slow start against the Rangers have resulted in chasing the game and back-to-back defeats. As the Flyers hit the road again on Saturday, they head back to Long Island to face the New York Islanders, looking to put a halt to a potential losing streak.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Sean Couturier scored the lone Flyers goal on Saturday, recording his first points since the overtime winner against Vegas last Saturday. Prior to Sunday’s game against Columbus, Couturier had points in four straight games, registering two goals and two assists in that time.
Brock Nelson followed up a two-goal game against the Flyers on Wednesday with two assists in Friday’s win over Ottawa. He is on a five-game points streak entering Saturday, with four goals and four assists in that time.
Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson’s last start came on Sunday, making 20 saves on 22 shots in a win over Columbus. Ersson has won three of his last four starts, and has allowed three goals or fewer in four straight starts.
Ilya Sorokin is expected to be back in net for the Islanders. Sorokin was outstanding in Wednesday’s game against the Flyers, making 34 saves on 36 shots in the win.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Morgan Frost (healthy)
Islanders Scratches: Matt Martin (injury), Samuel Bolduc (healthy), Julien Gauthier (healthy)