Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: ‘They’re All Big Games Now’

As the calendar turns to April, the Flyers have seven games remaining on the regular season. Seven guaranteed games left on the schedule. Whether there will be more beyond that lies in the hands of the team.

The playoff picture is certainly getting interesting after a pair of regulation losses to Montreal and Chicago to prolong a now four-game losing streak. The most recent loss on Saturday night knocked the Flyers from the third spot in the Metropolitan Division and into the second wildcard spot. While the schedule continues with another team currently not in the playoffs, it’s hardly a team with nothing left to play for but pride. The New York Islanders enter Monday’s game trailing the Flyers by five points and with two games in hand, and a win for them will only make the playoff picture even more crowded.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P Travis Konecny 69 31 33 64 Mathew Barzal 72 23 51 74 Owen Tippett 71 27 22 49 Noah Dobson 73 8 58 66 Joel Farabee 75 21 28 49 Bo Horvat 72 29 34 63 Travis Sanheim 74 9 32 41 Brock Nelson 73 29 31 60 Morgan Frost 64 12 28 40 Kyle Palmieri 73 24 19 43

Tyson Foerster got his 20th goal of the season on Saturday and appeared to potentially provide a spark early in the second period. That ultimately didn’t come to fruition, but Foerster has been one of the team’s more consistent scorers of late with goals in three of the last five games and 11 of his 20 goals coming since the All-Star break.

Mathew Barzal was held off the board in the Islanders last game against Tampa, but has three goals and five points in the last five games. Barzal also has good numbers against the Flyers in his career, with nine goals and 27 points in 28 games.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson allowed five goals on 24 shots in the loss to Chicago on Saturday. It marked the fifth time in the last seven starts that Ersson has allowed three goals or more. Ersson’s only start against the Islanders this season came on Nov. 25, when he made 25 saves in a shutout win in a shootout.

Semyon Varlamov is expected to start for the Islanders. Varlamov makes his third straight start after allowing three goals on 39 shots in a loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He had won three of his previous four starts before Saturday’s loss.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Bobby Brink (healthy), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy), Adam Ginning (healthy)

Islanders Scratches: Scott Mayfield (injury), Simon Holmstrom (healthy), Oliver Wahlstrom (healthy), Sebastian Aho (healthy), Samuel Bolduc (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Jamie Drysdale returns to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 25, when he suffered an upper-body injury against Pittsburgh. Adam Ginning is expected to come out. Cam Atkinson and Nick Deslauriers also appear to be in the lineup for Bobby Brink and Denis Gurianov .

returns to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 25, when he suffered an upper-body injury against Pittsburgh. is expected to come out. and also appear to be in the lineup for and . Islanders: No changes are expected to be made to the Islanders lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (13.0% – 32nd), Islanders (20.2% – 20th)

Flyers (13.0% – 32nd), Islanders (20.2% – 20th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (83.5% – 3rd), Islanders (71.7% – 32nd)

Flyers (83.5% – 3rd), Islanders (71.7% – 32nd) Recent History vs. Islanders Nov. 25, 2023 – Flyers 1, Islanders 0 (F/SO) (at NYI) Nov. 22, 2023 – Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (at NYI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders Cam Atkinson: 33 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 P Sean Couturier: 44 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P Marc Staal: 64 GP, 5 G, 15 A, 20 P Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs four points to reach 500 for his career. Travis Konecny needs four points to reach 400 for his career.



Where to Watch