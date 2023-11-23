Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Sorokin, Islanders Snap Flyers Streak

Over the course of their five-game winning streak, there were two constants for the Flyers. They scored the first goal in all five games and never trailed. Just 1:49 into Wednesday’s game against the New York Islanders, both streaks were snapped.

Despite a furious rally in the third period, the Flyers also saw their five-game winning streak snapped by game’s end. The Islanders secured a 3-2 result against the Flyers.

It took the Islanders just 1:49 to get on the board first. A turnover by Marc Staal allowed the Islanders to get possession in the offensive zone. Anders Lee was behind the net and tucked a chance past Carter Hart, who failed to completely seal the post, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead on his third goal of the season.

The Flyers eventually took over the better of possession and scoring chances in the second half of the period, but were unable to get on the board. Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-7 Islanders.

The Flyers continued their push to start the second period, but the Islanders used a prolonged shift to extend the lead at 13:10. Brock Nelson got a deflection of an Adam Pelech shot, scoring his ninth goal of the season to make it a 2-0 game.

Just 1:08 later, the Flyers answered back. Cam York was robbed on a scoring chance by Ilya Sorokin, but stayed with the play and put home his own rebound to cut the lead to one with his third goal of the season.

Through two periods, shots were 22-21 Flyers.

The Islanders added to the lead right away to start the third. Just 2:33 into the period, a defensive breakdown allowed Nelson to be left alone on the back door to score his second goal of the game and 10th of the season to make it 3-1 Islanders.

The Flyers dominated the third period in shots, leading the Islanders, 14-4, in the period. Sorokin continued to have the answers. Finally, with 4:04 remaining, the Flyers got the margin back to within one.

Bobby Brink made a perfect pass through the slot to Joel Farabee at the front of the net for the tip-in. It was Farabee’s eighth goal of the season.

The late rally ultimately fell short, as Sorokin finished with 34 saves on 36 shots in the win. Hart made 22 saves on 25 shots in the loss.

On both of Nelson’s goals, Adam Pelech and Pierre Engvall recorded assists to have multi-point games.

The Flyers will return to the ice on Friday afternoon to face the New York Rangers at 1 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Flyers 0 1 1 2
Islanders 1 1 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • NYI Anders Lee (3) (Oliver Wahlstrom) 1:49

2nd Period

  • NYI Brock Nelson (9) (Adam Pelech, Pierre Engvall) 13:10
  • PHI Cam York (3) (Owen Tippett, Ryan Poehling) 14:18

3rd Period

  • NYI Nelson (10) (Engvall, Pelech) 2:33
  • PHI Joel Farabee (8) (Bobby Brink) 15:56

Game Statistics

Flyers Islanders
Shots 36 25
Power Play 0/1 0/2
Hits 17 16
Faceoff % 44% 56%
Giveaways 4 14
Takeaways 1 2
Blocked Shots 14 27
Penalty Minutes 6 4
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
