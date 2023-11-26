Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Shuts Out Islanders in Shootout Win

When the Flyers made the trip to Long Island earlier in the week, Ilya Sorokin stole the show. He nearly replicated the feat on Saturday, only to be upstaged by the Flyers netminder.
Sam Ersson was the star of the game, making 25 saves in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout to secure a 1-0 win for the Flyers over the New York Islanders.
The Islanders had the early push in the first period, but the Flyers eventually grabbed the 12-6 lead in shots in the opening period.
The Flyers maintained the lead in shots during the second period, outshooting the Islanders, 12-9, in the middle frame. Through two periods, the Flyers had a 24-15 lead in shots.
The Flyers again led in shots in the third period, outshooting the Islanders, 12-7, to close regulation. Neither team could solve the respective netminders to get the deciding goal.
Overtime featured frantic play back and forth, as both teams got quality chances. The Flyers finished regulation with 40 shots on goal to 25 for the Islanders.
In the shootout, both teams were silenced in the first three rounds. In the fourth round, Kyle Palmieri lost control of the puck before getting a shot on Ersson, and Tyson Foerster scored the lone goal to seal the result.
Ersson recorded his second career shutout with 25 saves plus three more in the shootout. Sorokin made 40 saves for a shutout and added three more saves in the shootout.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night to take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m.