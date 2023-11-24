Flyers

Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: The Black Friday Matinee

Every year, the Flyers follow the Thanksgiving holiday with a game on home ice on Black Friday. While for most people, this day is known for various shopping excursions and deals, this weekend in the NHL is more of a marker of where a team stands in relation to the playoff picture.

For the Flyers, there couldn’t be a better test for that than facing off against the current Metropolitan Division leaders. The New York Rangers come to town with an outstanding 13-3-1 record and wins in five of their last six games. Similarly, the Flyers just had a five-game winning streak snapped by the Islanders on Wednesday and will be looking for a return to the win column.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P
Travis Sanheim 19 2 14 16 Artemi Panarin 17 10 16 26
Travis Konecny 19 11 4 15 Chris Kreider 17 10 5 15
Joel Farabee 19 8 7 15 Vincent Trocheck 17 5 10 15
Owen Tippett 19 7 7 14 Alexis Lafreniere 17 8 4 12
Cam Atkinson 19 8 5 13 Erik Gustafsson 17 3 9 12

Flyers Rangers Players to Watch

Joel Farabee has goals in each of the last two games after snapping a four-game goalless drought. He also has three points in the last two games.

Vincent Trocheck had a six-game points streak snapped in Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh. During the six-game streak, Trocheck had four goals and seven assists for 11 points.

Flyers Rangers Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart made 22 saves on 25 shots in a loss to the Islanders on Wednesday.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers. Shesterkin made his return from injury last Saturday and picked up a win against New Jersey, making 27 saves on 30 shots. In his last start on Monday against Dallas, Shesterkin took the loss, allowing four goals on 34 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Morgan Frost (healthy)

Rangers Lines

Rangers Scratches: Adam Fox (injury), Filip Chytil (injury), Connor Mackey (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers did not skate prior to Friday’s game. No changes are expected to the lineup.
  • Rangers: No changes are expected to the Rangers lineup from last game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (11.3% – 28th), Rangers (30.9% – 3rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (82.3% – 14th), Rangers (85.2% – 10th)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • March 1, 2023 – Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Dec. 17, 2022 – Rangers 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 1, 2022 – Rangers 1, Flyers 0 (F/OT) (at NYR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • Sean Couturier: 43 GP, 7 G, 22 A, 29 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 29 GP, 11 G, 6 A, 17 P
    • Travis Konecny: 27 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 24 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 P
    • Garnet Hathaway: 19 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart: 13 GP, 4-5-3, 3.15 GAA, .890 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier plays in his 739th career game for the Flyers, passing Eric Desjardins for ninth all-time in franchise history
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NHL Network
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
