Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: The Black Friday Matinee

Every year, the Flyers follow the Thanksgiving holiday with a game on home ice on Black Friday. While for most people, this day is known for various shopping excursions and deals, this weekend in the NHL is more of a marker of where a team stands in relation to the playoff picture.
For the Flyers, there couldn’t be a better test for that than facing off against the current Metropolitan Division leaders. The New York Rangers come to town with an outstanding 13-3-1 record and wins in five of their last six games. Similarly, the Flyers just had a five-game winning streak snapped by the Islanders on Wednesday and will be looking for a return to the win column.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Joel Farabee has goals in each of the last two games after snapping a four-game goalless drought. He also has three points in the last two games.
Vincent Trocheck had a six-game points streak snapped in Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh. During the six-game streak, Trocheck had four goals and seven assists for 11 points.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart made 22 saves on 25 shots in a loss to the Islanders on Wednesday.
Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers. Shesterkin made his return from injury last Saturday and picked up a win against New Jersey, making 27 saves on 30 shots. In his last start on Monday against Dallas, Shesterkin took the loss, allowing four goals on 34 shots.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Morgan Frost (healthy)
Rangers Scratches: Adam Fox (injury), Filip Chytil (injury), Connor Mackey (healthy)