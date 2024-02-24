Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: Streak Snapper

The Flyers come into Saturday’s game having kept pace in the playoff picture over the last week. To continue their push, they have to face a team that is the hottest in the NHL and has certainly had the Flyers number of late.
The New York Rangers are on a nine-game winning streak, and have won the last five head-to-head meetings with the Flyers.
Game time is at 3 p.m.
Sean Couturier has only produced two points in the last five games, but the attention on his defensive play may be more critical in this game. Couturier is tasked with defending against the top players on the opposition and the Rangers top line has produced a lot of offense this season.
Artemi Panarin is one of the hottest players in the NHL right now. He enters Saturday with one goal and nine assists in his last five games, and has three three-point games in the last four.
Sam Ersson is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Ersson bounced back with 21 saves on 22 shots in a win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday, snapping a personal two-game losing streak.
Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers. Shesterkin enters the game with wins in five straight starts, with his last coming on Thursday night against the Devils, making 39 saves on 40 shots. On the winning streak, he has allowed one goal or fewer in three starts, including one shutout.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)
Rangers Scratches: Alex Belzile (healthy), Zac Jones (healthy)