Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: Streak Snapper

Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: Streak Snapper

The Flyers come into Saturday’s game having kept pace in the playoff picture over the last week. To continue their push, they have to face a team that is the hottest in the NHL and has certainly had the Flyers number of late.

The New York Rangers are on a nine-game winning streak, and have won the last five head-to-head meetings with the Flyers.

Game time is at 3 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P
Travis Konecny 57 27 27 54 Artemi Panarin 57 32 46 78
Joel Farabee 57 17 26 43 Chris Kreider 57 29 25 54
Owen Tippett 53 21 14 35 Vincent Trocheck 57 20 34 54
Sean Couturier 53 11 22 33 Mika Zibanejad 56 19 35 54
Travis Sanheim 56 6 25 31 Adam Fox 47 9 37 46

Flyers Rangers Players to Watch

Sean Couturier has only produced two points in the last five games, but the attention on his defensive play may be more critical in this game. Couturier is tasked with defending against the top players on the opposition and the Rangers top line has produced a lot of offense this season.

Artemi Panarin is one of the hottest players in the NHL right now. He enters Saturday with one goal and nine assists in his last five games, and has three three-point games in the last four.

Flyers Rangers Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Ersson bounced back with 21 saves on 22 shots in a win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday, snapping a personal two-game losing streak.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers. Shesterkin enters the game with wins in five straight starts, with his last coming on Thursday night against the Devils, making 39 saves on 40 shots. On the winning streak, he has allowed one goal or fewer in three starts, including one shutout.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)

Rangers Lines

Rangers Scratches: Alex Belzile (healthy), Zac Jones (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Travis Konecny left Friday’s practice early, and no update was given from John Tortorella. Cam York also practiced in a non-contact jersey, bringing his status into question. Tyson Foerster is a game-time decision and hopeful to play after missing the last four games.
  • Rangers: No changes are expected to the Rangers lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.3% – 31st), Rangers (25.8% – 5th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.5% – 2nd), Rangers (82.8% – 6th)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • Nov. 24, 2023: Rangers 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers 
    • Sean Couturier: 44 GP, 8 G, 22 A, 30 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 30 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 P
    • Travis Konecny: 28 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
    • Cal Petersen: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 2.52 GAA, .894 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Joel Farabee needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.
    • Morgan Frost needs four points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ABC
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
