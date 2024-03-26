Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: Approaching the Finish Line

One game remains for the Flyers in the 10-game gauntlet that featured seven games in a row against top playoff opponents. To this point, the Flyers have a 4-4-1 record in the nine games and a 2-3-1 record in the last six games.

That has helped them maintain a playoff spot all the way through, though there are challengers still looming for both the third spot in the Metro and the final wildcard spot. They face the New York Rangers on Tuesday night to close out the stretch, which will leave just nine games remaining on the schedule.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P Travis Konecny 66 30 31 61 Artemi Panarin 71 43 56 99 Joel Farabee 72 21 28 49 Vincent Trocheck 71 24 45 69 Owen Tippett 68 25 22 47 Chris Kreider 71 33 32 65 Travis Sanheim 71 9 31 40 Mika Zibanejad 70 23 38 61 Morgan Frost 61 12 27 39 Adam Fox 61 14 47 61

Morgan Frost has been a consistent part of offensive production and play driving of late. He had a six-game points streak snapped in the last game on Sunday night against Florida.

Artemi Panarin is on a hot streak of late. He has points in five of the last six games and three multi-point games in that time, including a five-point night against the Penguins on March 16. Panarin also has five goals in the last two games, including a hat trick against the Bruins last Thursday.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 18 saves on 20 shots in his last start on Saturday against the Bruins. Ersson has won three of his last five starts. He made 22 saves on 24 shots in a loss to the Rangers on Feb. 24.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers. Shesterkin made 27 saves on 30 shots in a shootout win over the Panthers on Saturday. He made 39 saves on 40 shots in a win over the Flyers on Feb. 24.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Rangers Scratches: Jonathan Trouba (injury), Ryan Lindgren (injury), Filip Chytil (injury), Blake Wheeler (injury), Erik Gustafsson (injury), Jonny Brodzinski (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. Both Nick Seeler and Jamie Drysdale were present at the morning skate. Both have been out for weeks with injury.

Rangers: No changes are anticipated to the Rangers lineup from the last game.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (13.2% – 32nd), Rangers (25.6% – 6th)

Flyers (13.2% – 32nd), Rangers (25.6% – 6th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (84.4% – 3rd), Rangers (83.6% – 4th)

Flyers (84.4% – 3rd), Rangers (83.6% – 4th) Recent History vs. Rangers Feb. 24, 2024 – Rangers 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI) Nov. 24, 2023 – Rangers 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers Sean Couturier: 45 GP, 8 G, 22 A, 30 P Cam Atkinson: 31 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 P Travis Konecny: 28 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 2.08 GAA, .917 SV% Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 3.03 GAA, .909 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs four points to reach 500 for his career.



