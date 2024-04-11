Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: The Final Curtain

Tuesday’s shellacking by the Montreal Canadiens was essentially the nail in the coffin for the Flyers. Missing the playoffs and capping off a massive collapse to the finish line is not officially complete yet, but feels like a mere formality at this point. The Flyers essentially need points in each of the three remaining games in the regular season, and then a ton of help to go with it.

And for starters, the Flyers would need to defeat the New York Rangers. They have yet to beat the Rangers this season and have a 1-6-3 record in the last 10 games against New York. The Rangers can also draw closer to securing the Metropolitan Division title and maintain their slim lead in the President’s Trophy race.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P Travis Konecny 73 31 34 65 Artemi Panarin 79 46 70 116 Owen Tippett 75 28 25 53 Vincent Trocheck 79 25 51 76 Joel Farabee 79 22 28 50 Chris Kreider 79 39 33 72 Travis Sanheim 78 10 33 43 Adam Fox 69 16 54 70 Morgan Frost 68 13 28 41 Mika Zibanejad 78 26 43 69

Owen Tippett was one of the few Flyers that could claim a positive number out of Tuesday’s drubbing, picking up two more assists in the defeat.

Artemi Panarin continues to pile up the points. He is on a 10-game points streak, picking up eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in that time. That includes six multi-point games, four games with at least three points, and two four-point games. He had three assists against the Flyers on March 26.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was dealt an early exit again, making 12 saves on 17 shots before exiting after 32:42. The team has lost six straight starts for Ersson, who has been pulled in four starts since March 9.

Jonathan Quick gets the start for the Rangers. Quick made 31 saves on 34 shots in the win over Detroit in his last start on April 5. He is on a personal five-game winning streak and has won nine of his last 10 starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy), Adam Ginning (healthy)

Rangers Scratches: Zac Jones (healthy), Chad Ruhwedel (healthy), Matt Rempe (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Cam Atkinson appears likely to return to the lineup for Olle Lycksell . No other changes are expected.

appears likely to return to the lineup for . No other changes are expected. Rangers: No changes are expected to the Rangers lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (12.6% – 32nd), Rangers (26.9% – 2nd)

Flyers (12.6% – 32nd), Rangers (26.9% – 2nd) Penalty Kill: Flyers (83.5% – 4th), Rangers (83.7% – 3rd)

Flyers (83.5% – 4th), Rangers (83.7% – 3rd) Recent History vs. Rangers March 26, 2024: Rangers 6, Flyers 5 (F/OT) (at NYR) Feb. 24, 2024: Rangers 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI) Nov. 24, 2023: Rangers 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers Sean Couturier: 46 GP, 8 G, 22 A, 30 P Cam Atkinson: 31 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 P Travis Konecny: 29 GP, 6 G, 11 A, 17 P Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 0-1-1, 4.06 GAA, .843 SV%

Milestone Watch Travis Konecny needs three points to reach 400 for his career.



Where to Watch