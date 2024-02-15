Flyers

Flyers News: Sean Couturier Named 20th Captain in Flyers History

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers News: Sean Couturier Named 20th Captain in Flyers History Steph Chambers/Getty Images

On March 19, 2022, the Flyers traded captain Claude Giroux following his 1,000th game with the team. Since that day, there has been no official captain on the Flyers.

But on Wednesday night, the 20th captain in franchise history was officially named. Sean Couturier becomes the newest Flyers captain.

Couturier, 31, has played in 771 career games in his 12 seasons with the Flyers, which ranks fifth all-time. Over his career, he has scored 191 goals and has 493 points. This season, he has 11 goals and 33 points in 50 games, his first season after missing a span of 663 days with a back injury.

“Sean Couturier is an ideal choice to be the next leader of the Philadelphia Flyers,” GM Danny Briere said in a statement. “Sean was drafted here and has made Philadelphia his home. I have personally seen his development from a responsible forward to one of the best two-way centerman in the game and a playoff performer. The adversity he has had to overcome has only strengthened his proven leadership.

“In this New Era of Orange with Dan Hilferty, Keith Jones, and John Tortorella at the helm, we couldn’t be more proud to call him captain.”

“It’s such a great honor. It’s a really prestigious organization so this makes it even more special. This city is my home and I love it here,” Couturier said in a statement. “It’s going to be business as usual for me. Nothing is really going to change from me or my game and how I approach things. I love my teammates, how we have grown as a group, and I want to make sure we keep going on the right path here.”

In addition to Couturier assuming the captaincy, Scott Laughton remains an alternate captain. Travis Konecny was also named an alternate captain. Laughton has served as alternate captain since the 2022-23 season. Konecny will wear a letter for the first time in his career.

The Flyers are on the road to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night, which will mark Couturier’s first game as captain. After that, the team heads to face the New Jersey Devils in the Stadium Series on Saturday night.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Laughton, Flyers Rally to Beat Coyotes for 4th Straight Win

Flyers Postgame Report: Laughton, Flyers Rally to Beat Coyotes for 4th Straight Win

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Feb 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Coyotes Preview: Searching for a Sweep
Flyers vs. Coyotes Preview: Searching for a Sweep
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Feb 12 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #207 – Playoff-Style Mentality
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #207 – Playoff-Style Mentality
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Feb 11 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Nets Winner as Flyers Down Kraken
Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Nets Winner as Flyers Down Kraken
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Feb 11 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Kraken Preview: Into the Deep
Flyers vs. Kraken Preview: Into the Deep
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Feb 10 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Paces 3-Goal 1st in Flyers Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Paces 3-Goal 1st in Flyers Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Feb 9 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Jets Preview: Ready for Takeoff
Flyers vs. Jets Preview: Ready for Takeoff
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Feb 8 2024
Go to top button