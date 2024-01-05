Flyers

Flyers Notes: Gauthier Sends US to Gold Medal Game, Konecny Named All-Star

Kevin Durso
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

As the Flyers are in action on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center, one of the pieces of their future made a huge impact for Team USA in World Juniors.

Cutter Gauthier, the Flyers’ first-round pick in 2021 with the fifth overall pick, scored on the power play with 3:13 remaining in the third period to cap a comeback for the US and deliver a 3-2 victory in the World Junior semi-final, sending them to the Gold Medal Game against host Sweden on Friday afternoon.

Gauthier, who is tied for third among all NCAA Division I players with 13 goals and also has 23 points on the season for Boston College, leads all players at World Juniors with 10 assists and 12 points. The game-winning goal on Thursday was just his second in the tournament.

Gauthier and Team USA face off against Sweden, bidding for the gold medal, on Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on NHL Network.

Additionally, the NHL announced All-Star Game representatives for all 32 teams on Thursday. The Flyers representative for the All-Star Game will be Travis Konecny.

Konecny makes his second All-Star Game appearance. He lead the Flyers with 18 goals and 33 points in 37 games.

The NHL All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.

Topics  
