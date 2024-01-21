Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Back on Track

A comeback win wasn’t in the cards for the Flyers against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, thus bringing the five-game winning streak to a screeching halt. The good news for the Orange and Black is that they are right back on the ice 24 hours later, with an opportunity to get back in the win column.
Their opponent is the Ottawa Senators, a team that handed the Flyers a loss all the way back in the second game of the season in October.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Cam Atkinson remained on a hot streak on Saturday. He had a three-point game which included another goal, his fourth in the last four games. Since a five-game streak without a point, Atkinson has seven points in the last four games.
Brady Tkachuk was held off the board on Saturday against Winnipeg, but had entered that game with seven points over his previous three games, including two goals. Tkachuk had a big game against the Flyers on Oct. 14, scoring a pair of goals.
Sam Ersson is expected to get the start on Sunday. Ersson entered in relief of Carter Hart for the third period of Saturday’s game, making nine saves on 10 shots. Ersson’s last start was on Thursday, making 14 saves on 15 shots in a wain against the Dallas Stars.
Mads Sogaard is expected to start for Ottawa. Sogaard’s only start of the season came on Jan. 16, allowing six goals on 33 shots to Colorado in a loss. Sogaard has 19 other starts in his career over the previous two seasons. He has a career 9-8-3 record with a 3.43 GAA and .885 save percentage.
Flyers Scratches: Owen Tippett (injury), Nick Deslaurier (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Senators Scratches: Anton Forsberg (injury), Travis Hamonic (healthy), Zack MacEwen (healthy), Mark Kastelic (healthy)