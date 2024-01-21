Flyers

Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Back on Track

A comeback win wasn’t in the cards for the Flyers against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, thus bringing the five-game winning streak to a screeching halt. The good news for the Orange and Black is that they are right back on the ice 24 hours later, with an opportunity to get back in the win column.

Their opponent is the Ottawa Senators, a team that handed the Flyers a loss all the way back in the second game of the season in October.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Ottawa Senators GP G A P
Travis Konecny 46 22 19 41 Tim Stutzle 41 8 33 41
Joel Farabee 46 16 20 36 Claude Giroux 41 13 25 38
Sean Couturier 42 10 20 30 Brady Tkachuk 41 19 17 36
Owen Tippett 46 18 12 30 Drake Batherson 41 16 19 35
Travis Sanheim 45 4 22 26 Vladimir Tarasenko 39 11 19 30

Flyers Senators Players to Watch

Cam Atkinson remained on a hot streak on Saturday. He had a three-point game which included another goal, his fourth in the last four games. Since a five-game streak without a point, Atkinson has seven points in the last four games.

Brady Tkachuk was held off the board on Saturday against Winnipeg, but had entered that game with seven points over his previous three games, including two goals. Tkachuk had a big game against the Flyers on Oct. 14, scoring a pair of goals.

Flyers Senators Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson is expected to get the start on Sunday. Ersson entered in relief of Carter Hart for the third period of Saturday’s game, making nine saves on 10 shots. Ersson’s last start was on Thursday, making 14 saves on 15 shots in a wain against the Dallas Stars.

Mads Sogaard is expected to start for Ottawa. Sogaard’s only start of the season came on Jan. 16, allowing six goals on 33 shots to Colorado in a loss. Sogaard has 19 other starts in his career over the previous two seasons. He has a career 9-8-3 record with a 3.43 GAA and .885 save percentage.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Owen Tippett (injury), Nick Deslaurier (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Senators Lines

Senators Scratches: Anton Forsberg (injury), Travis Hamonic (healthy), Zack MacEwen (healthy), Mark Kastelic (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: After leaving in the third period on Saturday with a lower-body, Owen Tippett is not expected to be in the lineup. Expect Bobby Brink to return in Tippett’s absence.
  • Senators: One game after getting Josh Norris back, the Senators add Shane Pinto back into the lineup, returning from his 41-game suspension.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.6% – 32nd), Senators (15.9% – 24th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.5% – 2nd), Senators (73.3% – 28th)
  • Recent History vs. Senators 
    • Oct. 14, 2023 – Senators 5, Flyers 2 (at OTT)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Senators 
    • Cam Atkinson: 22 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
    • Sean Couturier: 29 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 28 GP, 1 G, 13 A, 14 P
    • Carter Hart: 5 GP, 2-3-0, 2.84 GAA, .900 SV%

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NHL Network
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
