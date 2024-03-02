Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Getting Tighter

Friday night’s collapse by the Flyers against the Washington Capitals made the ongoing Metropolitan Division race even tighter. Suddenly, the Capitals are back to within four points of third in the division, and the Flyers have gone 2-4-1 in their last seven games.
Despite Friday being another missed opportunity within the division, the good news for the Flyers is that they get right back on the ice on Saturday night. They face the Ottawa Senators, a team that has given them fits this season despite being at the bottom of the standings.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Morgan Frost has four assists in the last two games. Despite maintaining regular assist totals – seven in the last 10 games – he has been held without a goal for the last seven games.
Drake Batherson has been powering the Ottawa offense of late. He enters Saturday on a four-game goal-scoring streak and five-game points streak.
Felix Sandstrom is expected to start for the Flyers. Sandstrom makes his season debut. His last NHL start was in the 2022-23 season finale, making 34 saves on 38 shots in an overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. In the AHL this season, Sandstrom had an 11-6-2 record with a 3.23 GAA and .882 save percentage.
Mads Sogaard is expected to start for the Senators. Sogaard was called up ahead of Saturday’s game with Joonas Korpisalo out with illness and Anton Forsberg suffering an injury in Friday’s game. This will be Sogaard’s fourth start of the season. He allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period of his last start against Nashville on Jan. 29. His only victory this season came on Jan. 21 against the Flyers, making 22 saves on 25 shots.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy)
Senators Scratches: Josh Norris (injury), Travis Hamonic (injury), Anton Forsberg (injury), Joonas Korpisalo (illness), Maxence Guenette (healthy)