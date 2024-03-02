Flyers

Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Getting Tighter

Friday night’s collapse by the Flyers against the Washington Capitals made the ongoing Metropolitan Division race even tighter. Suddenly, the Capitals are back to within four points of third in the division, and the Flyers have gone 2-4-1 in their last seven games.

Despite Friday being another missed opportunity within the division, the good news for the Flyers is that they get right back on the ice on Saturday night. They face the Ottawa Senators, a team that has given them fits this season despite being at the bottom of the standings.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Ottawa Senators GP G A P
Travis Konecny 57 27 27 54 Tim Stutzle 58 14 42 56
Joel Farabee 61 17 27 44 Claude Giroux 58 18 34 52
Owen Tippett 57 22 16 38 Brady Tkachuk 58 26 24 50
Travis Sanheim 60 8 28 36 Drake Batherson 58 21 24 45
Sean Couturier 57 11 24 35 Vladimir Tarasenko 56 16 24 40

Flyers Senators Players to Watch

Morgan Frost has four assists in the last two games. Despite maintaining regular assist totals – seven in the last 10 games – he has been held without a goal for the last seven games.

Drake Batherson has been powering the Ottawa offense of late. He enters Saturday on a four-game goal-scoring streak and five-game points streak.

Flyers Senators Goalie Matchup

Felix Sandstrom is expected to start for the Flyers. Sandstrom makes his season debut. His last NHL start was in the 2022-23 season finale, making 34 saves on 38 shots in an overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. In the AHL this season, Sandstrom had an 11-6-2 record with a 3.23 GAA and .882 save percentage.

Mads Sogaard is expected to start for the Senators. Sogaard was called up ahead of Saturday’s game with Joonas Korpisalo out with illness and Anton Forsberg suffering an injury in Friday’s game. This will be Sogaard’s fourth start of the season. He allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period of his last start against Nashville on Jan. 29. His only victory this season came on Jan. 21 against the Flyers, making 22 saves on 25 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy)

Senators Lines

Senators Scratches: Josh Norris (injury), Travis Hamonic (injury), Anton Forsberg (injury), Joonas Korpisalo (illness), Maxence Guenette (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Both Cam Atkinson and Ronnie Attard could be utilized after sitting as healthy scratches in Friday’s game. Bobby Brink and Olle Lycksell were benched for the third period of Friday’s game.
  • Senators: Thomas Chabot is a game-time decision. Brady Tkachuk is expected to play after leaving Friday’s game against Arizona early.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.3% – 31st), Senators (18.1% – 22nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.9% – 2nd), Senators (73.1% – 31st)
  • Recent History vs. Senators
    • Jan. 21, 2024 – Senators 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • Oct. 14, 2023 – Senators 5, Flyers 2 (at OTT)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Senators 
    • Cam Atkinson: 23 GP, 12 G, 9 A, 21 P
    • Sean Couturier: 30 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 P
    • Travis Konecny: 19 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 4.11 GAA, .879 SV%
    • Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 0-0-1, 4.87 GAA, .891 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Joel Farabee needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • Sean Couturier needs five points to reach 500 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
