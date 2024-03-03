Flyers Postgame Report: Foerster Helps Flyers Set NHL Record in Win Over Senators

Since returning from injury, no Flyers player has been hotter in the goal-scoring department than Tyson Foerster. Foerster had a three-game goal-scoring streak snapped in Friday’s loss in Washington. On Saturday, the Flyers rookie forward stepped up to turn the game in the Flyers favor, ultimately for good.
In a span of 45 seconds, Foerster scored two goals in the final minute of the second period. His second, with 1.5 seconds left in the period, came on a penalty shot, the Flyers fifth penalty-shot goal of the season, setting a new NHL record. It all helped the Flyers get back into the win column with a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.
For the second straight night, the Flyers were on the board early. Just 1:08 into the game, Joel Farabee deflected a Nick Seeler shot to make it 1-0 with his 18th of the season.
The Flyers were 0-for-3 on the power play for the remainder of the period, opening up a 19-4 advantage in shots in the opening 20 minutes.
The Senators got the game tied at 4:04 of the second period. Vladimir Tarasenko lifted a backhand past the glove of Felix Sandstrom to make it 1-1 with his 17th goal of the season.
The 1-1 score held for most of the second period, as the Flyers put 16 more shots on goal over the period. In the final minute, two quick strikes turned the game back in the Flyers favor.
With 46.1 seconds remaining in the period, Foerster fired a shot off the face-off for his 15th goal of the season to make it 2-1.
In the final seconds of the period, Foerster got the puck again on a breakaway and was impeded on his way to the goal. Foerster was awarded a penalty shot, and beat Mads Sogaard with the shot, making it 3-1 with 1.5 seconds remaining in the period with his 16th goal of the season.
The penalty-shot goal was the Flyers fifth of the season, setting an NHL record for most in a single season.
Through two periods, shots were 36-18 Flyers.
The Flyers were put to the test early in the third. A high-sticking double-minor on Cam York put the Ottawa power play on the ice for four minutes. Through several blocked shots by Seeler and some good saves by Sandstrom, the Flyers maintained the lead.
The Senators were pressuring again on a late power play and finally solved Sandstrom on a broken play just after the power play expired. Thomas Chabot was in the right place to grab the puck after a one-timer whiff by Dominik Kubalik. Chabot’s sixth of the season made it 3-2 with 1:58 to play.
The Flyers finished things off from there, dodging one more close call as Chabot hit the post in the final minute. York added an empty-net goal with less than one second left to cap the scoring with his ninth goal of the season.
Sandstrom made 24 saves on 26 shots in the win. Sogaard made 36 saves on 39 shots in the loss.
The Flyers are back on home ice on Monday night to take on the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.